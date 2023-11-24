News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
From the ‘Old’ to the ‘New’ Vatican Communications

There is a great deal to be found on the practice of communication by the various popes in Angelo Scelzo's book

Photo supplied

Federico Lombardi SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Federico Lombardi SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: November 24, 2023 09:04 AM GMT

Updated: November 24, 2023 09:13 AM GMT

A new book by Angelo Scelzo offers a first attempt at a comprehensive look at the recent history of the Vatican’s engagement in the field of communications, reaching up to the present, that is, to the reform implemented during the pontificate of Pope Francis. We consider it an authoritative, useful and courageous contribution.

The fruit of long experience

The contribution of this book is authoritative. The amount of information is very broad; the author seeks to go into depth and his reflections are based on long experience.

Angelo Scelzo, after years of active journalism and responsibility for the daily newspaper Avvenire, from 1990 collaborated for a long time with Mario Agnes in the running of L’Osservatore Romano.

Then he was put in charge of the Communications Office of the Great Jubilee of 2000, then became undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications, and finally deputy director of the Holy See Press Office until 2015.

He knew from the inside – in different and complementary areas – the strengths and weaknesses of a communications system that had grown historically for more than a century, placing at the disposal of the Holy See’s mission the different “instruments of social communication” – books, a newspaper, photography, radio, television, the internet – one after the other and, in a sense, one next to the other, but independent of each other.

Scelzo participated in the changes in the Church’s attitude in relation to the world of communication in the contemporary world, which experienced a crucial transition during the Second Vatican Council and continued to mature in the practice and style of successive pontificates up to the present.

Indeed, in his book there is a great deal to be found on the practice of communication by the various popes – especially John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis – and on the ecclesial documents of recent decades, which have dealt with communication issues and problems in the process of building ecclesial communion, missionary proclamation, and service to the individual and human society in general.

Scelzo knows what he is writing about.

This book is also courageous.

A first act of courage was to try to synthesize a complex history of facts and ideas that – as we have already mentioned – has developed over time, along distinct and almost autonomous operational strands with respect to each other, including L’Osservatore Romano, Vatican Radio, the Pontifical Council for Social Communications, the Holy See Press Office, the Vatican Television Center, which have been very careful to affirm their special focus and identities.

It is much easier to write specific and in-depth histories of these individual institutions than a “common” history, which will necessarily appear to be sketchy to different critics, but which provides the necessary background for understanding context and need for reform.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

