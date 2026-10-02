From clickbait to attention: Leo’s call for a ‘new gaze’

“A New Gaze: Paying Attention in the Age of Clickbait” is the theme Leo XIV has chosen for the 61st World Communications Day, to be observed in 2027.

The Pope has reached for a term of art, though nearly everyone knows it by now: clickbait, bait laid out to attract a click.

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