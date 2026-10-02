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From clickbait to attention: Leo’s call for a ‘new gaze’

Attention has become a commodity that platforms measure, hold, and sell, so the answer is to safeguard it rather than capture it, trusting the reader’s intelligence
From clickbait to attention: Leo’s call for a ‘new gaze’

Pope Leo XIV gestures and smiles while speaking in a video message. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Antonio Spadaro, SJ
Published: October 02, 2026 12:06 PM GMT
Updated: October 02, 2026 12:06 PM GMT
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“A New Gaze: Paying Attention in the Age of Clickbait” is the theme Leo XIV has chosen for the 61st World Communications Day, to be observed in 2027.

The Pope has reached for a term of art, though nearly everyone knows it by now: clickbait, bait laid out to attract a click.

Read the full article on Global Catholic.

This article is presented by UCA News in association with "Global Catholic."

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