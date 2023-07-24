Fresh probe into Indian bishop’s road accident death

Bishop Thomas Thennatt of Gwalior's sister questions her brother's 'hurried burial' after his 2018 death.

A file image of Bishop Thomas Thennatt of Gwalior who died on Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo supplied)

The top court in a central Indian state has ordered a fresh probe into the death of a Catholic bishop in a road accident four years ago.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on July 19 ordered the probe into the circumstances that led to the death of Bishop Thomas Thennatt of Gwalior who died in a car accident on Dec. 14, 2018.

The diocese buried the 65-year-old prelate without conducting an autopsy which is mandatory in road accident cases.

Six months later, in June 2019, the body was exhumed for a post-mortem examination following a petition by Dolly Theresa, a local Catholic, who alleged foul play.

This time round the High Court ordered the fresh probe following a petition by Claramma Constatine, the younger sister of the bishop, after dismissing objections from two lower courts.

“In the opinion of this [High] Court,” the orders of the lower courts “suffer from material irregularity,” the High Court bench observed.

“We are happy that the High Court has ordered a fresh probe into the death of Bishop Thennatt,” said Pastor Lovers Masih, son-in-law of the petitioner who assisted her with the court case.

“We are hopeful that an impartial probe will be held and the truth will be established,” Masih told UCA News on July 22.

The petition has named eight priests in the diocese as respondents. Father N John Xavier is named as the prime accused.

“There is no denying the fact that the bishop died in the road accident,” Father Xavier told UCA News on July 22.

“The truth will remain the truth even if a hundred probes are done.”

“Police interrogated me despite the fact I was not present with the bishop in the car when the mishap took place, when he was taken to a hospital, when declared dead, and when the decision was taken to bury him without the mandatory post-mortem examination.”

“The decision of Bishop [Emeritus] Joseph Kaithathara of Gwalior to bury the body without a post-mortem examination seemed to have created confusion among his family and others. But the fact is that he died in the road accident,” asserted Father Xavier, former vicar general of the diocese.

Constatine told UCA News earlier that, “My brother’s body was buried in a hurry, without the mandatory post-mortem. The diocese denied us permission to take his body to our home state Kerala,” she said.

“There were three others, including the driver, in the car at the time of the accident. But none of them suffered even a minor scratch on their bodies and gave contradictory statements about the whole incident, raising suspicions,” she added.

The family has accused diocesan officials of non-cooperation and taking away the “bishop’s personal belongings such as the ATM card and the checkbook.”

Pope Francis appointed Thennatt as bishop of Gwalior on Oct. 18, 2016. He was the first member of the Society of the Catholic Apostolate, popularly known as the Pallottines, to become a bishop in India.

He was ordained a priest in 1978 and worked in Guntur diocese in Andhra Pradesh before moving to Gwalior diocese in Madhya Pradesh in 1991.

