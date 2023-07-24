News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Fresh probe into Indian bishop’s road accident death

Bishop Thomas Thennatt of Gwalior's sister questions her brother's 'hurried burial' after his 2018 death.

Fresh probe into Indian bishop’s road accident death

A file image of Bishop Thomas Thennatt of Gwalior who died on Dec. 14, 2018. (Photo supplied)

 
UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 24, 2023 05:49 AM GMT

Updated: July 24, 2023 07:39 AM GMT

The top court in a central Indian state has ordered a fresh probe into the death of a Catholic bishop in a road accident four years ago.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on July 19 ordered the probe into the circumstances that led to the death of Bishop Thomas Thennatt of Gwalior who died in a car accident on Dec. 14, 2018.

The diocese buried the 65-year-old prelate without conducting an autopsy which is mandatory in road accident cases.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Six months later, in June 2019, the body was exhumed for a post-mortem examination following a petition by Dolly Theresa, a local Catholic, who alleged foul play.

This time round the High Court ordered the fresh probe following a petition by Claramma Constatine, the younger sister of the bishop, after dismissing objections from two lower courts.

“In the opinion of this [High] Court,” the orders of the lower courts “suffer from material irregularity,” the High Court bench observed.

“We are happy that the High Court has ordered a fresh probe into the death of Bishop Thennatt,” said Pastor Lovers Masih, son-in-law of the petitioner who assisted her with the court case.

“We are hopeful that an impartial probe will be held and the truth will be established,” Masih told UCA News on July 22.

The petition has named eight priests in the diocese as respondents. Father N John Xavier is named as the prime accused.

“There is no denying the fact that the bishop died in the road accident,” Father Xavier told UCA News on July 22.

“The truth will remain the truth even if a hundred probes are done.”

“Police interrogated me despite the fact I was not present with the bishop in the car when the mishap took place, when he was taken to a hospital, when declared dead, and when the decision was taken to bury him without the mandatory post-mortem examination.”

“The decision of Bishop [Emeritus] Joseph Kaithathara of Gwalior to bury the body without a post-mortem examination seemed to have created confusion among his family and others. But the fact is that he died in the road accident,” asserted Father Xavier, former vicar general of the diocese.

Constatine told UCA News earlier that, “My brother’s body was buried in a hurry, without the mandatory post-mortem. The diocese denied us permission to take his body to our home state Kerala,” she said.

“There were three others, including the driver, in the car at the time of the accident. But none of them suffered even a minor scratch on their bodies and gave contradictory statements about the whole incident, raising suspicions,” she added.

The family has accused diocesan officials of non-cooperation and taking away the “bishop’s personal belongings such as the ATM card and the checkbook.”

Pope Francis appointed Thennatt as bishop of Gwalior on Oct. 18, 2016.  He was the first member of the Society of the Catholic Apostolate, popularly known as the Pallottines, to become a bishop in India.

He was ordained a priest in 1978 and worked in Guntur diocese in Andhra Pradesh before moving to Gwalior diocese in Madhya Pradesh in 1991.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
SOUNDS FISHY!how could one person die and the others in the car remain unharmed in an accident? let the TRUTH PREVAIL!
Reply

Latest News

'Smoke and Ashes' from the little red poppy flower 'Smoke and Ashes' from the little red poppy flower
Indian priest suspended over 'clean up' ministry Indian priest suspended over 'clean up' ministry
HK state broadcaster axes lone LGBTQ radio show HK state broadcaster axes lone LGBTQ radio show
No Myanmar delegation to World Youth Day No Myanmar delegation to World Youth Day
Bangladesh minorities outperform Muslims in functional literacy Bangladesh minorities outperform Muslims in functional literacy
Cambodian PM wins big in 'rigged,' one-sided election Cambodian PM wins big in 'rigged,' one-sided election
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Gwangju

Archdiocese of Gwangju

The Gwangju archdiocesan territory covers 12,623 square kilometers and includes Gwangju Metropolitan City and

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Palawan ... ... . known the world over as the Philippines last ecological frontier. It is where one is brought to vast

Read more
Archdiocese of Xian

Archdiocese of Xian

In a land area of approximately 12,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the urban area and 3 counties

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in the PR

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.