Fresh case against former Protestant bishop in India

C. P. Singh is accused of forging documents to transfer Church land in Madhya Pradesh, given on lease by government

Fresh case against former Protestant bishop in India

A file photo of C. P. Singh, a Protestant bishop in central India, who was dismissed from service last year following his arrest on charges of corruption and money laundering. Police have filed a fresh case of cheating against him on Sept. 3. (Photo: UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 12, 2023 11:23 AM GMT

Updated: September 12, 2023 11:59 AM GMT

Police in a central Indian state have registered a fresh case of cheating and forgery against a Protestant bishop, who was dismissed from service last year following his arrest on charges of corruption and money laundering.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Madhya Pradesh state police registered on Sept. 3 a fresh case against P. C. Singh, former bishop of Jabalpur diocese of the Church of North India (CNI), a union of Protestant churches based in northern India.

The special wing dealing with economic offenses charged the former bishop and his aide Prem Massih with criminal breach of trust, cheating, forging documents, and criminal conspiracy while transferring the government land given on lease to the CNI. 

The land in the heart of Jabalpur town reportedly carries a market value of 30 million Indian rupees (some US$361,000).

The CNI owns extensive land and properties across India inherited from the Anglican Church of the British era. The CNI was formed in 1970, uniting all the Protestant denominations active in northern India. 

The CNI is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion and a member of the World Methodist Council.

In India, there is no fixed time frame for completing the trial. So, Singh’s case may take years to complete.

“Church leaders must stay above suspicion so that followers are not demoralized during the long trial,” said Daniel John, a Christian leader based in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh also served as a moderator of the CNI Synod, the apex decision-making body of the India-based Church.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a federal probe agency, filed a case against the former bishop after state police raided his office and residence in September 2022.

During the raid, police unearthed cash worth 16 million Indian rupees and foreign currency worth some US$250. Police claimed to have recovered documents of properties and vehicles allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Singh was also accused of diverting diocesan funds for his personal use.

Singh was arrested and was in judicial custody until January 2023.

The former prelate, however, was arrested again in April on charges of money laundering.

Madhya Pradesh, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is considered a hotbed for Christian persecution in the country.

“It has become a trend to target Christians in the state and defame them,” John told UCA News on Sept. 12.

The state election is due this year-end. The ruling BJP is working to come back to power in the state, where it has been in power for two decades except for a gap of 18 months between 2018 to 2020.

Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of the state's more than 72 million people, 80 percent of them Hindus.

GOPA K
Its quite normal in India to grab government land or otherwise by Church. If questioned playing victim card
