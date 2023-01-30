News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Kuwait

French missionary priest appointed Vicar Apostolic of Northern Arabia

Father Aldo Berardi has served as a missionary in Asia and Africa for years

French missionary priest appointed Vicar Apostolic of Northern Arabia

Father Aldo Berardi has been appointed the apostolic vicar of Northern Arabia. (Photo: Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 30, 2023 09:26 AM GMT

Updated: January 30, 2023 09:34 AM GMT

Pope Francis has appointed French missionary priest Father Aldo Berardi, the vicar general of the Order of the Most Holy Trinity for the Redemption of Captives (OSST), as the vicar apostolic of Northern Arabia to take care of Catholics in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Father Berardi, 60, was appointed on Jan. 28 to succeed Bishop Camillo Bailin, who died on 12 April 2020, according to a bulletin of the Vatican’s Press Office.

Following his appointment, the Apostolic Vicar-elect Aldo Berardi expressed his joy and greeted Catholics in a message.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Our Church is a wonderful Church: one in faith in Jesus Christ, in communion with the Father by the grace of the Holy Spirit. The diversity in our Vicariate is a blessing for the praise of the Holy Trinity. May the Lord keep this unity strong as a true testimony in the Arabian Peninsula,” he said.

He also thanked Bishop Hinder, the apostolic administrator, calling him “a father to me.”

“His experience and wisdom are a lamp as I take first steps,” he said.

Aldo Berardi was born on Sept. 30, 1963, in Longeville-les-Metz, France. He entered the Foyer-Séminaire of Montigny-les-Metz while studying at the Lycée Georges de la Tour de Metz in 1979.

He studied philosophy at the Grand Séminaire di Villers-lès-Nancy, and after a missionary experience in Madagascar, he entered the Order of the Most Holy Trinity for the Redemption of Captives in Cerfroid, France, where he made his first profession in 1987.

From 1987 to 1990, Aldo Berardi studied theology at the Grand Séminaire of Montreal, Québéc, Canada, and obtained a licentiate in moral theology at the Alphonsianum Academy in Rome in 1990.

He professed his religious vows in Rome on Dec. 17, 1990, and was ordained a priest in Ars-sur-Moselle, France, on July 20, 1991.

He served at Caritas in Rome (1990-1992) and as director of a reception, formation and retreat center in Cerfroid, France, parish vicar and chaplain for Scouts, Catholic Action and a psychiatric prison (1992-1998).

He continued his formation in psychiatry with Chrétiens en Santé Mentale in Paris, France (1995-1997), and studied Arabic and Islamology at the Dar Comboni School in Cairo, Egypt (1998-2000).

Father Berardi was the director of the Saint-Bakhita Centre for Sudanese refugees in Cairo, Egypt (2000-2006) and chaplain for expatriates for the apostolic vicariate of Arabia in the Sacred Heart parish in Bahrain (2007-2010).

In 2008 he obtained a licentiate in language science from the Open Arab University in Manama, Bahrain. He was a provincial counselor from 2009 to 2012 and then continued his formation in practical theology at the Université Laval de Québéc, Canada (2012-2020).

Father Berardi was the parish priest of Saint Arethas et Compagnons Martyrs in the apostolic vicariate of Northern Arabia (2011-2019), and since 2019, as the vicar general of his religious order.

The seat of the Apostolic Vicariate of North Arabia had been vacant since the death of Bishop Camillo Ballin.

Bishop Paul Hinder, then the Vicar Apostolic of South Arabia, had been appointed Apostolic Administrator of North Arabia on May 13, 2020.

Expatriates constitute nearly all the faithful in the vicariate. Though no official figures exist, it is estimated that there are over 1 million Catholics in Saudi Arabia alone, according to the vicariate. Kuwait has about 350,000; Bahrain has around 80,000 and Qatar has around 200,000 to 300,000 Catholics.

The faithful are all working migrants from a hundred nations, the majority being from the Philippines and India. About eighty percent of the faithful belong to the Latin Rite while the rest belong to the Eastern Rite.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Accused Indian cardinal gets bail in land sale case Accused Indian cardinal gets bail in land sale case
French missionary priest appointed Vicar Apostolic of Northern Arabia French missionary priest appointed Vicar Apostolic of Northern Arabia
Fiery prelate to welcome pope for African peace mission Fiery prelate to welcome pope for African peace mission
Papal body to hold 3-days of prayer for Myanmar Papal body to hold 3-days of prayer for Myanmar
At least 51 killed in twin Pakistan transport mishaps At least 51 killed in twin Pakistan transport mishaps
Israel punishes synagogue attacker's family Israel punishes synagogue attacker's family
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Atambua

Diocese of Atambua

The apostolic vicariate of West Timor was erected on May 25, 1936, with Divine Word Father Jacobus Pessers as its first

Read more
Diocese of Warangal

Diocese of Warangal

In a land area of 24,702 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil districts of Warangal and

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly

In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.