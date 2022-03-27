Cambodia

French court to try Cambodian generals for grenade attack

1997 strike on opposition leader Sam Rainsy's supporters killed 16, wounded more than 100

Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, prays during a religious ceremony at a memorial site for the victims of a 1997 grenade attack in Phnom Penh on March 30, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 27, 2022 02:56 AM GMT

A French judge has ordered two former bodyguards of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to stand trial for their role in a 1997 grenade attack on a peaceful protest that killed 16 people and left more than 100 injured.

According to a translation of court documents by the Khmer service of Voice of America, Judge Sabine Kheris of the Court of Appeal of Paris ruled that Huy Piseth and Hing Bun Heang, former chief and deputy chief of Hun Sen's bodyguard unit respectively, will be arraigned.

The decision was made on the basis of a unanimous conclusion drawn from a joint investigation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United Nations and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

Huy Piseth, now a secretary of state for defense, and Hing Bun Heang, deputy commander-in-chief of the army, will face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

"It's an indication that the international community is not going to let Hun Sen's abuses go unanswered," said Morton Sklar, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "There will be a response. There will be consequences."

The court documents said Huy Piseth received an order from Hun Sen to attack the protest, according to the indictment.

"This is the most important case brought against people close to Hun Sen that implicates Hun Sen himself in a foreign court"

The case was initially filed in November 2000 by Sam Rainsy, the former president of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), who lives in exile in France and is facing lengthy jail terms if he returns to Cambodia.

"This is the most important case brought against people close to Hun Sen that implicates Hun Sen himself in a foreign court," said Brad Adams of HRW. "The documents said that Hun Sen would be indicted if he were not in office."

Adams wants a red notice issued by Interpol and a European arrest warrant under European Union rule for both generals. A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

“This is a very well-documented attack,” said Adams.

According to HRW, on March 30, 1997, about 200 supporters of Sam Rainsy gathered in a park across the street from the National Assembly in Phnom Penh to denounce the judiciary's lack of independence and judicial corruption.

“In a well-planned attack, four grenades were thrown into the crowd, killing protesters and bystanders, including children, and blowing limbs off street vendors,” it said.

An FBI investigation was undertaken because one of the wounded was an American named Ron Abney from the International Republican Institute who was observing the protest on a US-government-sponsored democracy support mission.

The FBI later concluded that Cambodian government officials were responsible for the attack.

Latest News