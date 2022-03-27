News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

French court to try Cambodian generals for grenade attack

1997 strike on opposition leader Sam Rainsy's supporters killed 16, wounded more than 100

French court to try Cambodian generals for grenade attack

Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, prays during a religious ceremony at a memorial site for the victims of a 1997 grenade attack in Phnom Penh on March 30, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 27, 2022 02:56 AM GMT

A French judge has ordered two former bodyguards of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to stand trial for their role in a 1997 grenade attack on a peaceful protest that killed 16 people and left more than 100 injured.

According to a translation of court documents by the Khmer service of Voice of America, Judge Sabine Kheris of the Court of Appeal of Paris ruled that Huy Piseth and Hing Bun Heang, former chief and deputy chief of Hun Sen's bodyguard unit respectively, will be arraigned.

The decision was made on the basis of a unanimous conclusion drawn from a joint investigation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United Nations and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Huy Piseth, now a secretary of state for defense, and Hing Bun Heang, deputy commander-in-chief of the army, will face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

"It's an indication that the international community is not going to let Hun Sen's abuses go unanswered," said Morton Sklar, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "There will be a response. There will be consequences."

The court documents said  Huy Piseth received an order from Hun Sen to attack the protest, according to the indictment.

"This is the most important case brought against people close to Hun Sen that implicates Hun Sen himself in a foreign court"

The case was initially filed in November 2000 by Sam Rainsy, the former president of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), who lives in exile in France and is facing lengthy jail terms if he returns to Cambodia.

"This is the most important case brought against people close to Hun Sen that implicates Hun Sen himself in a foreign court," said Brad Adams of HRW. "The documents said that Hun Sen would be indicted if he were not in office."

Adams wants a red notice issued by Interpol and a European arrest warrant under European Union rule for both generals. A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

“This is a very well-documented attack,” said Adams.

According to HRW, on March 30, 1997, about 200 supporters of Sam Rainsy gathered in a park across the street from the National Assembly in Phnom Penh to denounce the judiciary's lack of independence and judicial corruption.

“In a well-planned attack, four grenades were thrown into the crowd, killing protesters and bystanders, including children, and blowing limbs off street vendors,” it said.

An FBI investigation was undertaken because one of the wounded was an American named Ron Abney from the International Republican Institute who was observing the protest on a US-government-sponsored democracy support mission.

The FBI later concluded that Cambodian government officials were responsible for the attack.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

French court to try Cambodian generals for grenade attack French court to try Cambodian generals for grenade attack
Chinese Catholics battle against raging pandemic Chinese Catholics battle against raging pandemic
How can the Synod of Bishops tackle Africa's huge divisions? How can the Synod of Bishops tackle Africa's huge divisions?
Another Marcos kicks off Congress campaign in Philippines Another Marcos kicks off Congress campaign in Philippines
Thousands flee after volcano erupts near Philippines capital Thousands flee after volcano erupts near Philippines capital
Ethiopian cardinal welcomes truce in Tigray region Ethiopian cardinal welcomes truce in Tigray region

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The next phase of Vatican reform will be crucial

The next phase of Vatican reform will be crucial

Pope Francis' highly acclaimed reform of the Roman Curia will rise or fall on the people he chooses to oversee its implementation

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.