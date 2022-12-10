News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

French bishops set up world's first national church court

The 20-member court, approved by the Vatican, would be tasked with judging 'canonical offenses' by clergy and laity

French bishops set up world's first national church court

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. (Photo: Canva) 

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: December 10, 2022 06:16 AM GMT

Updated: December 10, 2022 06:24 AM GMT

France's Catholic bishops have set up what they believe to be the world's first major national church court, replacing a previous network of local tribunals, although sexual abuse cases involving children will still be referred to the Vatican.

"As a community of believers, the church has developed a comprehensive legal system, which includes the right to sanction behavior by members" who undermine "the church's spiritual and human values," the bishops' conference said in a statement.

"These ecclesial procedures do not conflict with French law. ... Like all religions, the Catholic Church is free in its internal organization, and all Catholics, as French citizens, also remain subject to the state law."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The statement explained the role of the National Canonical Penal Court, set up in Paris Dec. 5.

It said the 20-member court, approved by the Vatican in September, would be tasked with judging "canonical offenses committed by clergy and laity" nationwide, such as acts of sacrilege, apostasy, schism, misuse of sacraments and teachings against the church's magisterium. The court aimed to "strengthen and harmonize" procedures formerly followed by diocesan and archdiocesan tribunals.

"This is an unprecedented court, which does not exist, with such form and competence, under any other bishops' conference," the statement added.

"Any Catholic or person who feels aggrieved by the criminal behavior of a Catholic within ecclesial activities can now address the promoter of justice."

Establishment of the court, partly staffed by lay experts, was one of 45 recommendations by an Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church in its 2,500-page report released in October 2021. The report also proposed an external audit for victim support units and selling diocesan assets to finance compensation to those who were abused.

Preparations were stepped up after the French bishops' conference president, Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, confirmed Nov. 7 that 11 bishops and former bishops had been investigated for abuse.

However, while the new court would hear accusations involving adults, claims of sexual offenses by clergy against minors and canonical complaints against bishops would continue to be referred to the Vatican, the statement said.

The bishops' statement said church courts were "specific to the church's religious purposes," and complied with the country's 1905 church-state separation law.

It added that bishops from France's 110 dioceses would refer cases to the new court and ensure its judgments were followed through, but would still handle matrimonial issues and "disputes related to religious affiliation."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Iran hit with sanctions over protester execution Iran hit with sanctions over protester execution
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai receives fresh jail sentence HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai receives fresh jail sentence
Church must take seriously problems of workers, pope says Church must take seriously problems of workers, pope says
French bishops set up world's first national church court French bishops set up world's first national church court
Delivering Xmas gifts to kids of incarcerated parents Delivering Xmas gifts to kids of incarcerated parents
Indonesian activists seek fresh probe into Paniai case Indonesian activists seek fresh probe into Paniai case
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Pontianak

Archdiocese of Pontianak

The 39,840 square kilometer (21, 45 percent of West Kalimantan) archdiocese of Pontianak covers seven districts --

Read more
Diocese of Gumaca

Diocese of Gumaca

In a land area of 3,666.44 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the eastern part of Quezon province.Quezon

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang

In a land area of approximately 17,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Fukuoka

Diocese of Fukuoka

In a land area of 14,361 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Fukuoka, Saga and Kumamoto

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.