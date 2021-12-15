X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Vatican City

French bishops discuss abuse report, archbishop with pope

Bishops say the pope encouraged them to continue responding to a recent independent report on sexual abuse in France

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: December 15, 2021 06:09 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2021 06:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

Missionaries of Charity nuns accused of conversion in India

Dec 15, 2021
3

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
4

Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Dec 15, 2021
5

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
6

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
7

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
8

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
9

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist

Dec 14, 2021
10

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
French bishops discuss abuse report, archbishop with pope

Pope Francis with officers of the French bishops' conference at the Vatican on Dec. 13. (Photo: AFP)

After a private meeting with Pope Francis, the officers of the French bishops' conference said the pope encouraged them to continue responding together to a recent independent report on sexual abuse in the church since the 1950s.

"The pope underlined the dignity of our attitude and our way of considering the report" of the 21-member Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church, "and he encouraged us to continue to do so in a synodal way," said Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the French bishops' conference.

The archbishop and other officers of the bishops' conference met with reporters Dec. 13 after their meeting with Pope Francis. They said Pope Francis has agreed to meet with members of the independent commission, although a date for the meeting has not been set.

Like the leaders of other large bishops' conferences, the French prelates meet annually with the pope, but this year there were two main topics: the release of the report estimating that since the 1950s as many 330,000 children have been abused in France by priests, religious or church employees; and the resignation Dec. 2 of Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris.

Responding to the report, at their November meeting the bishops adopted 26 measures, including approval of a new national independent unit for recognition and reparation; a commitment to sell diocesan properties and assets to finance compensation payments; the establishment of a national canonical criminal court and external audit for victim support units; and the designation of the third Sunday of Lent as a day of prayer for victims of "violence, sexual assault and abuse of power and conscience within the church."

Archbishop Moulins-Beaufort told reporters in Rome that the bishops had experienced a "conversion" during their meeting in Lourdes, and Bishop Olivier Leborgne of Arras, conference vice president, said it was a "spiritual venture" that led the bishops to put listening to and caring for victims at the center of their approach and recognizing the church in France has an institutional responsibility for the failures, rather than blaming just the individuals who committed the abuse.

As for the case of Archbishop Aupetit, who submitted his resignation after public accusations of bad management and an improper -- or at least "ambiguous" -- relationship with a woman, Archbishop Moulins-Beaufort said, "the pope confided to us his sadness at having had to take this decision," considering that "the climate that had been created no longer allowed him to govern."

The remark echoed Pope Francis' comments to reporters during an inflight news conference Dec. 6 when he said nothing had been proven about the archbishop's behavior, but the "gossip" surrounding the case had made it impossible for him to continue running the archdiocese.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope to meet Canadian indigenous leaders in the spring
Pope to meet Canadian indigenous leaders in the spring
Synod official apologizes to gay Catholics over snub
Synod official apologizes to gay Catholics over snub
Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment
Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Support Us

Latest News

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir
Dec 16, 2021
US Catholic groups challenge federal mandate on gender transition
Dec 16, 2021
Bishops welcome New Zealand report on abuse in care
Dec 16, 2021
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar journalist's death in military custody
Dec 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Adored but endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
Dec 15, 2021
Peace remains elusive in Thailand's restive South
Dec 15, 2021
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead
Dec 15, 2021
Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation

Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation
Joe Bidens Summit for Democracy and the Vatican

Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” and the Vatican

Rejoice in the silence and solitude

Rejoice in the silence and solitude
The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow

The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow
Heads of churches patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face

Heads of churches, patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.