X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

World

French Benedictines make wine to help local community

Monks toil in the first papal vineyard in France to help the local wine-making community

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 07, 2021 02:31 PM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2021 02:46 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Jun 4, 2021
2

Lawyer wants to leave Pakistan after winning couple's freedom

Jun 5, 2021
3

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste

Jun 4, 2021
4

Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua

Jun 4, 2021
5

Kidnapped Nigerian priest released after colleague's murder

Jun 5, 2021
6

ASEAN flag burns as Myanmar people lose faith in bloc

Jun 7, 2021
7

Vietnamese seminarians urged to serve Covid-19 victims

Jun 4, 2021
8

More questions than answers over missing Thai activists

Jun 4, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jun 4, 2021
10

Women's network upset with Vatican's revised laws on clerical sex crimes

Jun 5, 2021
Support UCA News
French Benedictines make wine to help local community

Monks and nuns in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region of southeast France plan to sell 15,000 bottles of wine this month to help families cope with the losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Learn Religions)

The Benedictines are banking on the first papal vineyard in France to help the distressed families of local wine growers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On a hill in the Rhone Valley, the monks and nuns of the abbeys of Le Barroux toil together with the local wine-making community to cultivate the vineyard established by Pope Clement V in 1309.

Through their Via Caritatis, the monks and nuns in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region of southeast France plan to sell 15,000 bottles this month to help families cope with the losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Via Caritatis is selling red, white and rosé wines which have many takers in the United States and others parts of Europe.

The monks said they chose the name Via Caritatis because “wine is a symbol of charity and also the charity of Christ who gave himself.”

The monks and nuns work in their respective vineyards, about 25 hectares in total.

These delightful wines are created with a deep respect for nature, using sustainable processes

At least seven or eight of them work on a daily basis in the vineyard. During the harvest, the entire team is engaged in the work.

Around 80 families directly depend on the winery for their livelihood, Father Michael, an American monk attached to the French abbey for more than 30 years, told Catholic News Agency on June 5.

“These families around us were making good wines, especially because we have the soil that is capable of producing … great wine, if it was cared for properly …,” the Benedictine said.

“These delightful wines are created with a deep respect for nature, using sustainable processes,” the Saint Pio Foundation, a charity organization inspired by the spiritual charism of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, which has joined hands with the abbey, said in a statement.

Related News

The Mediterranean climate of the south of France and the different types of soil help them churn out grand wines.

The monk’s thrust on rich papal heritage of their land was rewarded in 1973, when they bagged the status of AOC Ventoux (Protected Designation of Origin).

Via Caritatis’ full range includes nine bottles of red, white and rosé wines, separated into three ranges whose names are attached to the Benedictine liturgy.

The monks themselves do the manual labor in the vineyard.

“The monks try and strive to produce something capable of making them not dependent on others,” Father Michael added.

They give a part of the income to the poor and charitable organizations.

Each part has its own charm, I mean, each work is different

Father Michael works with a tractor along the steep slope, and does the pruning in the vineyard in the calm of winter.

“Each part has its own charm, I mean, each work is different …,” he said.

The monks have roped in Philippe Cambie, one of the world’s leading oenologists, who study wine and wine-making. It has reaped rich dividends as Cambie teaches new skills to the locals.

After moving the papacy from Rome to Avignon in 1309, Pope Clement V in 1309 settled for the Benedictine monastery of the Groseau in Malaucène, a small village adjacent to Le Barroux, as his vacation resort.

The straw wine churned out in the abbey was also appreciated by his successor, Pope John XXII.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia
Jun 8, 2021
Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights
Jun 8, 2021
Unemployment adds to Philippine pandemic woes
Jun 8, 2021
Chinese policies 'may prevent millions of minority births'
Jun 8, 2021
Cow vigilantes shoot dead Muslim man in India
Jun 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia
Jun 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Jun 6, 2021
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021

Features

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery
Jun 8, 2021
South Korean Church honors victims of 1901 Jeju Uprising
Jun 8, 2021
Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope boosts UN effort to restore degraded ecosystems

Pope boosts UN effort to restore degraded ecosystems
Desperate Myanmar migrant workers hit dead end in Thailand

Desperate Myanmar migrant workers hit dead end in Thailand
The pope told me

"The pope told me…”
What is an acolyte

What is an acolyte?
Bishops want EUs religious freedom office beefed up

Bishops want EU’s religious freedom office beefed up
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 8 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 8 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Jesus, help me to be salt and light

Jesus, help me to be salt and light
Bless, Lord, Indian church with visionary women leaders

Bless, Lord, Indian church with visionary women leaders
Saint Mariam Thresia | Saint of the Day

Saint Mariam Thresia | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.