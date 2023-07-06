News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Freedom of expression not an excuse to despise others: pope

Pope Francis laments the burning of the Quran in Sweden

Freedom of expression not an excuse to despise others: pope

Protest in Pakistan against burning of Quran copy in Stockholm. (Photo: Vatican News)

Carol Glatz, OSV News

By Carol Glatz, OSV News

Published: July 06, 2023 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2023 05:41 AM GMT

Any book that is considered sacred by its people must be respected out of respect for the human person who holds it sacred, Pope Francis said.

"Freedom of expression must never be used as an excuse to despise others, and allowing this must be rejected and condemned," he said in a recent interview with the Arabic-language newspaper, al-Ittihad, published in the United Arab Emirates. Vatican News published excerpts and a translation of the interview July 3.

The pope was responding to the latest act of protest in Sweden in which an individual burned pages from a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book.

Global Chinese Catholicism

An Iraqi-born Swedish citizen had been granted a permit from Swedish police in accordance with laws protecting the right to freedom of expression, assembly and demonstration. The individual stomped on a copy of the Quran outside of Stockholm's main mosque, then ripped out and burned several of its pages June 28, which marked the Muslim holy day of Eid al-Adha.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the acts as Islamophobic and said in a statement July 2 that these acts "in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government."

A number of governments, organizations and leaders condemned the burning, including Pope Francis, who said, "I feel indignant and disgusted by these actions."

"Any book considered sacred by its people must be respected out of respect for its believers," he told the Emirati newspaper.

"Our task is to transform the religious sense into cooperation, into fraternity, into concrete good works," he said.

"Today we need builders of peace, not makers of weapons; today we need builders of peace, not instigators of conflict; we need firefighters, not arsonists; we need advocates of reconciliation, not people who threaten destruction," he added.

"Either we build the future together or there will be no future," the pope said.

Referring to the 2019 document, "Human Fraternity: For world peace and living together," the pope said, "It is easy to talk about fraternity, but the true measure of brotherhood is what we actually do in a concrete way to help, support, nurture and welcome my brothers and sisters in humanity."

"Every good by its very nature must be for everyone indiscriminately. If I only do good to those who think or believe as I do, then my good is hypocrisy because good knows no discrimination or exclusion," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Priestly Loneliness and Disquietude: A structural problem? Priestly Loneliness and Disquietude: A structural problem?
New parish named for Knights of Columbus founder in US New parish named for Knights of Columbus founder in US
Freedom of expression not an excuse to despise others: pope Freedom of expression not an excuse to despise others: pope
Pope institutes commission to share stories of new martyrs Pope institutes commission to share stories of new martyrs
Doctors Without Borders suspends medical aid in Iraq's Mosul Doctors Without Borders suspends medical aid in Iraq's Mosul
4 arrested in HK for supporting fugitives: police 4 arrested in HK for supporting fugitives: police
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Imphal

Archdiocese of Imphal

In a land area of 22,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire state of Manipur. Imphal is the

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Diocese of Meerut

Diocese of Meerut

In an area of 28,337 square kilometers, Meerut diocese covers civil districts in two northern Indian states of Uttar

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.