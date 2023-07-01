News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Franciscan friar gets 6 months in jail for abortion clinic protests

Father Fidelis Moscinski, a member of the Franciscan Fathers of the Renewal, received his longest jail sentence so far

Franciscan friar gets 6 months in jail for abortion clinic protests

Father Fidelis Moscinski (Photo: Theresa Bonopartis / National Catholic Register)

 

Kurt Jensen, OSV News

By Kurt Jensen, OSV News

Published: July 01, 2023 06:43 AM GMT

Updated: July 01, 2023 06:50 AM GMT

Father Fidelis Moscinski, a member of the Franciscan Fathers of the Renewal, received his longest jail sentence so far -- a federal conviction of six months -- on June 27 for obstructing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Hempstead, a community on Long Island, New York, last year.

It was his first conviction under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act. Six months is the maximum penalty for a first time offense.

Additionally, he received a 90-day sentence June 30 for a separate case involving another abortion clinic protest on Long Island.

The Never Ending Korean War

Obstructing or interfering with access to abortion clinics is illegal under both the federal 1994 FACE) Act and the New York State Clinic Access Act. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 14 other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws governing access.

Father Moscinski, 53, a resident of Our Lady of the Angels friary in the Bronx, has been active in clinic protests organized by the Michigan-based Red Rose Rescue, but his activities in Hempstead were done on his own.

In that incident, according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Father Moscinski placed six industrial locks and chains on the front gates of the clinic, blocking the driveway into the parking lot and pedestrian access gates. When police removed the locks, Father Moscinski lay down in the driveway and had to be physically removed.

Father Moscinski and Laura Gies also were sentenced June 30 in Nassau County, New York, for obstructing governmental administration in the second degree at All Women's Health Care in Manhasset in April 2021. They were convicted on those charges Feb. 10.

"The depth of the wound of an abortion in a mother’s life is deep," Gies said in a statement she had prepared for her June 30 sentencing that was posted to the Red Rose Rescue Facebook page and provided to OSV News. "It is the wounded faces and broken hearts of too many of my women friends which motivates me to act as I have, in a true love and concern for other women to not go through this horrendous regret."

According to Red Rose's Facebook page, Father Moscinski declined to give a statement in court at the June 30 sentencing.

This is not the first time Father Mocsinski has gone to jail, along with other members of Red Rose Rescue, for abortion-related protests.

In March, he and three others, all members of Red Rose Rescue, were convicted of trespassing, obstructing/resisting a police officer and disorderly conduct, and were each ordered to spend 90 days in jail after an April 2022 protest at Northland Family Planning in Southfield, Michigan.

In August 2022, he and two others received 90-day sentences and fines for their role in a Red Rose Rescue demonstration in November 2021 at All Women's Health and Medical Services in White Plains, New York.

In December 2022, a local prosecutor dropped charges against Father Moscinski and three others for participating in a Red Rose Rescue protest at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Trenton, New Jersey.

Father Moscinski was represented in the Hempstead case by a lawyer from the Thomas More Society. The lawyer declined to comment to OSV News.

The Franciscan friary in the Bronx did not respond to a request to comment.

On June 8, the New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced she is suing Red Rose Rescue, accusing the group's activists of "terrorizing" patients and staff at abortion clinics in the state.

Calling members of the group "bigoted zealots," James is asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to prohibit members of the group from coming within 30 feet of abortion clinics.

The mission statement of Red Rose Rescue makes clear the group prioritizes physically occupying abortion clinics in order to save the lives of unborn children following principles of Christian nonviolence.

The Catholic Church opposes abortion because it holds that all human life is sacred from conception to natural death. However, the church also makes clear that all advocacy for justice must use only moral means, with St. John Paul II teaching in his 1993 encyclical "Veritatis Splendor" that a person cannot "intend directly something which of its very nature contradicts the moral order ... even though the intention is to protect or promote the welfare of an individual, of a family or of society in general."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Franciscan friar gets 6 months in jail for abortion clinic protests Franciscan friar gets 6 months in jail for abortion clinic protests
French Catholics welcome pledge on endangered churches French Catholics welcome pledge on endangered churches
Pope Francis greets delegation of Orthodox leaders Pope Francis greets delegation of Orthodox leaders
China's new anti-espionage law comes into effect China's new anti-espionage law comes into effect
25 killed after bus catches fire in India 25 killed after bus catches fire in India
Japan slammed for ‘erroneous’ WWII history in textbooks Japan slammed for ‘erroneous’ WWII history in textbooks
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Melaka-Johor

Diocese of Melaka-Johor

In a land area of 20,364 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the states of Johor and Melaka in the

Read more
Diocese of Shaoguan

Diocese of Shaoguan

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chaozhou/Shíuchow/Shaoguan is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Kabankalan

Diocese of Kabankalan

The Diocese of Kabankalan is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Jaro. Kabankalan diocese extends from Cabacungan in La

Read more
Diocese of Xichang

Diocese of Xichang

In a land area of approximately 120,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Xichang and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.