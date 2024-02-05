News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

France rejects 'forced displacement' of Gazans to Egypt

Foreign minister Stephane Sejourne began a Middle East trip to secure a ceasefire in Gaza

France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne addresses a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Feb. 4.

France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne addresses a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Feb. 4. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Cairo

By AFP, Cairo

Published: February 05, 2024 05:22 AM GMT

Updated: February 05, 2024 05:25 AM GMT

France's top diplomat Stephane Sejourne said Sunday he rejects the "forced displacement" of Palestinians into Egypt from the Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombardment has pushed hundreds of thousands against the border.

At the start of his first Middle East tour as foreign minister, Sejourne addressed his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in a joint press conference, acknowledging Cairo's concern "over forced displacement into your territory".

"We perfectly understand these concerns, and on this point, France's position remains the same: we condemn and will reject any action taken in this direction," he continued.

As Qatari and Egyptian mediators press to seal a truce deal between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, Paris seeks to ensure "a ceasefire but also to prepare for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza" Sejourne said.

Since 2007, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have led rival governments, with the latter ruling parts of the occupied West Bank under President Mahmud Abbas.

Egypt has since October warned against a "forced transfer" of Gazans into its Sinai Peninsula, and kept its border effectively closed as more than half of Gaza's population has sought safety in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, according to the United Nations.

Israel has trained its eyes on the border town as its next target in its campaign seeking to eliminate Hamas militants, who on October 7 launched an unprecedented attack that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

In response, Israel launched a massive military offensive that has killed at least 27,365 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Sejourne said he told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday of France's desire "for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and restarting talks for a... two-state solution", according to a post on social media.

Asked about France's plans to recognize a Palestinian state, the minister said the step would mark "the finalization of a political process."

That process, he said, "must lead to this, that's the logic."

"The whole question is when, at what moment and under what conditions," he continued, adding that Gaza would be "attached to the future Palestinian state".

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Reading, working, travel, friendship have all enriched me Reading, working, travel, friendship have all enriched me
Catholic school in India's Kashmir faces closure threat Catholic school in India's Kashmir faces closure threat
Cambodian opposition politicians arrested ahead of senate polls Cambodian opposition politicians arrested ahead of senate polls
China arrests 200 Christians for ‘defying’ state body China arrests 200 Christians for ‘defying’ state body
Cardinal Ranjith calls for new leadership in Sri Lanka Cardinal Ranjith calls for new leadership in Sri Lanka
France rejects 'forced displacement' of Gazans to Egypt France rejects 'forced displacement' of Gazans to Egypt
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Purwokerto

Diocese of Purwokerto

Purwokerto diocese covers an area of 13,870 square kilometers and includes 12 districts and two municipalities of

Read more
Diocese of Urdaneta

Diocese of Urdaneta

In a land area of 1,616.22 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 17 municipalities on the eastern part of

Read more
Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

In a land area of 2,093.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ho Chi Minh City, except for its Cu Chi

Read more
Diocese of Saitama

Diocese of Saitama

In a land area of 22,634 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Saitama, Tochigi, Gunma and Ibaraki

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.