News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

France investigating ex-archbishop over 'sexual assault'

Michel Aupetit offered to resign in late 2021 following media reports of an intimate relationship with a woman in 2012

In this file photograph taken on April 9, 2020, Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit (center) speaks to the media before a blessing ceremony for the city of Paris, from the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris

In this file photograph taken on April 9, 2020, Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit (center) speaks to the media before a blessing ceremony for the city of Paris, from the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Paris

By AFP, Paris

Published: January 04, 2023 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2023 05:18 AM GMT

French authorities last month opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations that the former archbishop of Paris had committed "sexual assault on a vulnerable person", prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The probe was opened based on a report filed by the diocese of Paris, they said.

Michel Aupetit offered to resign in late 2021 following media reports of an intimate relationship with a woman in 2012 before he took on the post, allegations he has categorically denied. Pope Francis accepted the resignation.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the relationship was with a vulnerable person under judicial protection.

A source close to the case told AFP the probe was looking into "email exchanges" between Aupetit and the woman, whose consent would have to be confirmed in view of her mental health.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the diocese confirmed it had filed the report, and said it was "not in a position to verify whether the facts in question are proven or whether they constitute an offense."

The clergyman's lawyer Jean Reinhart refused to comment.

"We have absolutely no knowledge of a complaint, so we cannot comment on the subject," he said.

A diocese spokeswoman in 2021 said Aupetit "had ambiguous behavior with a person he was very close to", adding that it was "not a loving relationship", nor sexual.

But she said the offer to step down was "not a confession of guilt".

Aupetit was archbishop during the April 2019 fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, regularly appearing on television to express anguish over the disaster and rally funds for the rebuilding effort.

Catholic priests are bound to celibacy under church doctrine and are meant to practice sexual abstinence.

The French church is still reeling from the publication in October 2021 of a devastating report by an independent commission, which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

The pope has had to deal with an avalanche of allegations of sexual abuse by priests since being elected in 2013.

French prosecutors are also investigating Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by pope Benedict XVI in 2006, after he confessed publicly to "reprehensible" acts with a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

He was one of 11 former or serving French bishops accused of sexual violence in a shock announcement by the French Catholic Church in November.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Caritas offers warm clothes as cold spell hits Bangladesh Caritas offers warm clothes as cold spell hits Bangladesh
Indonesia to clamp down on child porn Indonesia to clamp down on child porn
Death sentence upheld for Indonesian teacher for rape Death sentence upheld for Indonesian teacher for rape
Filipino Jesuit University wins world debating competition Filipino Jesuit University wins world debating competition
Pakistan Catholics hail appointment of first nuncio to UAE Pakistan Catholics hail appointment of first nuncio to UAE
Cambodia begs to be different with Covid-19-hit China Cambodia begs to be different with Covid-19-hit China
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nongstoin

Diocese of Nongstoin

In a land area of 5, 247 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers entire West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Batanes

Territorial Prelature of Batanes

71.784 square kilometers of the total land area, or roughly around 14 percent, represent the combined land areas of the

Read more
Diocese of Calicut

Diocese of Calicut

Calicut or Kozhikode is situated on the southwestern coast of India. The diocesan territory of 12, 505 square

Read more
Diocese of Miao

Diocese of Miao

In a land area of 43, 955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Changlang, Upper Dibang

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.