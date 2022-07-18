News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sri Lanka

Four frontrunners emerge for Sri Lanka’s presidency

A demonstrator displays a headband with a slogan against interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Galle protest area near the presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 17. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt, Colombo

By Luke Hunt, Colombo

Published: July 18, 2022 04:45 AM GMT

Updated: July 18, 2022 04:53 AM GMT

At least four politicians have emerged as contenders for Sri Lanka’s presidency as calm was restored across the country in the aftermath of violent street protests which brought an end to a political dynasty which had left the country’s economy in tatters.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party will contest the ballot against opposition leader Sajith Premadasa while Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Dissanayake, both from smaller political outfits, are also in the mix.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya unanimously endorsed Premadasa and said it was canvassing support while holding talks aimed at forming an All-Party Government (APG).

“We are still intent on forming an All-Party Government and ideally, we would hope Mr Premadasa is appointed by consensus,” SJB general secretary Ranjith Bandara said.

Parliament is expected to vote on a new president — a position which holds executive powers — on Wednesday following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka with his brothers for Singapore after 17 years in power.

They left behind a crippling debt of at least US$51 billion and just $1.7 billion in foreign reserves with the country hemorrhaging under hyperinflation and acute fuel shortages.

“Sri Lanka is clearly unable to repay that debt"

An APG was expected to request a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, urged China to help restructure Sri Lanka’s debt during a meeting of G20 financial officials in Indonesia.

“Sri Lanka is clearly unable to repay that debt,” she told journalists. “And it’s my hope that China will be willing to work with Sri Lanka to restructure the debt — it would likely be both in China and Sri Lanka’s interest.”

China is ranked third among Sri Lanka’s lenders, after Japan and the Asian Development Bank, holding about 10 percent of the total.

The Energy Ministry has also initiated ration cards designed to improve fuel distribution and guarantee a weekly quota of petrol for the general public, which motorists hope will ease congested fuel queues, where people have spent up to 10 days sleeping rough.

Improved access to fuel prompted the Education Ministry to announce schools were expected to reopen next Thursday for a limited number of days per week amid reports that financially stricken families had been forced to send their children to work on plantations.

Children had also been kept at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many students have opted out of school altogether after skipping almost three years of regular education.

Attempts to deliver some kind of curriculum online have also fallen short of expectations with little or no internet access in remote areas and a survey by Save the Children found that only two out of five families could afford mobile data.

“Not even five percent of students can afford [this],” one local district official told the Sunday Times. “Everyone is in a deep financial crisis.”

