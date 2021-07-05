X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Four charged with grabbing Protestant land in Bangladesh

Anti-Corruption Commission's move sets a landmark for land disputes involving minority communities

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: July 05, 2021 10:04 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2021 11:05 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
3

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
4

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
5

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
6

Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?

Jul 4, 2021
7

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Jul 3, 2021
8

Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi

Jul 5, 2021
9

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
10

Pope Francis appoints new Indonesian bishop, archbishop

Jul 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Four charged with grabbing Protestant land in Bangladesh

Pastors and members of the Presbyterian Church in Sylhet of Bangladesh gather for liturgy and the baptism of children on Easter Sunday, April 4. (Photo: Facebook page of Sylhet Presbyterian Church)

Bangladesh’s anti-graft agency has charged four people with forging land documents and illegally grabbing the land and cemetery of a Protestant church.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sued four men — three former land officials and the owner of a real estate company — for occupying property belonging to the Lusai Church in Sylhet city in northeast Bangladesh.

The Lusai Church, a member of the Presbyterian Church of Sylhet, is the legal owner of the property, according to the complaint letter registered with the ACC.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Among the accused are former sub-registrar Mojibur Rahman Patwari of Sylhet Land Office and Sirajul Islam, the owner of Impulse Builders Limited.

Ismail Hossain, an assistant director of the ACC, said it has collected all the evidence and documents for the case, and the accused would be arrested soon.  

“In 2012, Sirajul Islam bought this land by collaborating with land office officials. Later, we received complaints and through our investigations we have been convinced the real owner of the land is the church authorities,” Hossain told UCA News.

Presbyterian Church officials said the land and cemetery have belonged to the church since British rule

Sirajul Islam allegedly made fake documents and showed the land of the cemetery as fallow land in collaboration with the other accused. Land office officials signed a fake record and registered the land in the name of Sirajul Islam, he added.

Local media reported that the market price of occupied land is estimated to be about US$1.4 million.

Presbyterian Church officials said the land and cemetery have belonged to the church since British rule. Herenga Lusai, a British police officer and a Christian from the Lusai ethnic group, donated the property and after his death his son, Jamingthanga Lusai, looked after the property as the chairman of the church.

Following the grabbing of the property in 2012, Presbyterian Church authorities filed a complaint with the ACC for justice and return of the land.

Related News

Church officials say this is the first time a government agency has charged land grabbers with occupying church land and it sets a milestone in terms of justice over land disputes involving minority communities in the Muslim-majority country.

Sangkar Marak, secretary of the Presbyterian Church of Sylhet, said the ACC case would be a milestone for Bangladesh's minority Christians.

“In many places properties of Christians in Bangladesh are being forcibly seized this way, but they do not take any steps to reclaim land, fearing a backlash. The steps taken by the ACC will give us courage and help realize our rights,” he told UCA News.

UCA News attempted to contact Sirajul Islam by phone but he didn’t respond.

However, in a report of local Bengal news portal SylhetVoice.com, Islam denied all the allegations.

“Some people have made baseless complaints only to harass me,” Islam said. “I bought the ownership of the land and there was nothing fake. However, the ACC has now filed a case. I will deal with it legally.”

We also face problems with land in many places and we hope justice will prevail and our property will be safe

Oblate Father Soroj Leonard Costa, officer in charge of Sylhet Catholic Diocese, said the case would boost the fight against land grabbing.

“Since a case has been filed over this land, we want the land to be returned to the real owner and the accused should be punished. We also face problems with land in many places and we hope justice will prevail and our property will be safe,” Father Costa told UCA News.

The priest said that since September last year Sylhet Diocese has faced a land dispute with a group of local Muslims. Several attempts were made to vandalize church property, prompting officials to file a case with police.

However, the dispute has been resolved as the accused apologized and the matter was settled mutually. The Church is now constructing a school on the land and encircled the property with a wall.  

Also Read

Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Bangladeshi priest appointed to Vatican's diplomatic mission
Bangladeshi priest appointed to Vatican's diplomatic mission
Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention
Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention
Cardinal Ranjith opposes filling of Sri Lankan wetlands
Cardinal Ranjith opposes filling of Sri Lankan wetlands
Pakistani Christians demand representation in local government
Pakistani Christians demand representation in local government
Indian Catholic forum demands protection for minorities
Indian Catholic forum demands protection for minorities

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Bangladeshi priest appointed to Vatican's diplomatic mission
Jul 6, 2021
Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention
Jul 6, 2021
Cardinal Ranjith opposes filling of Sri Lankan wetlands
Jul 6, 2021
Chinese Catholic writer detained six months ago remains in jail
Jul 6, 2021
Military bishop leads prayers for Philippine crash victims
Jul 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021

Features

Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Frontera Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect

Frontera: Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect
Archbishop denounces Bolivias high rate of femicide

Archbishop denounces Bolivia’s high rate of femicide

Catholic bishop in Somalia skeptical about clanbased polls

Catholic bishop in Somalia skeptical about clan-based polls

Pope bishop call for truce after antimonarchy stir in Eswatini

Pope, bishop call for truce after anti-monarchy stir in Eswatini
The Church between global West and global Catholic

The Church between “global West” and “global Catholic”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 6 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic

Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic
Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world

Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world
Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day

Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.