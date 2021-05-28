Four Catholics die in military attack on Myanmar church

Authorities in communist China have arrested a Vatican-approved bishop, seven priests and an unspecified number of seminarians on charges of violating state rules. Police arrested Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang Diocese in Henan province on May 21, a day after they detained the priests and seminarians for allegedly violating the country’s repressive new regulations on religious affairs.

China has not recognized Xinxiang Diocese since the Vatican erected it in 1936. Bishop Zhang was ordained secretly in 1991 but his appointment was never approved by the state authorities despite the 2018 Vatican-China agreement on bishop appointments. A government-appointed administrator has been running the diocese.

A Month of Mary procession is held in Shantou in Guangdong province in May 2017. Chinese authorities have been clamping down on such activities. (Photo: UCA News)

Authorities put Bishop Zhang under constant pressure and did not allow him to oversee finances and resources. He was arrested several times but later released.

The latest arrests came after the diocese decided to use an abandoned factory building as a seminary. Church authorities were accused of violating rules. Last year, authorities in Xinxiang shut down Catholic schools and kindergartens in line with the Chinese Communist Party’s ban on education by religious groups.

Tropical Cyclone Yaas struck India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, leaving at least 10 people dead and tens of thousands homeless. At least six were killed in India, while four children drowned in Bangladesh.

The storm, packed with gusting winds of 140 kilometers per hour, made landfall in the eastern Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal. It triggered massive waves that destroyed river embankments and inundated hundreds of villages.

An Indian soldier carries an elderly woman to safety in Ramnagar after Cyclone Yaas struck India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal on May 26. (Photo: AFP)

Photos and videos showed roads turned into rivers, with cars overturned and half-submerged. People were seen wading through knee-deep water to reach cyclone shelters, and huts and small houses were smashed into piles of debris.

The authorities in Odisha state evacuated more than one million people ahead of the cyclone. West Bengal state reported that 10 million were affected and about 300,000 houses were destroyed. Bangladesh’s government said hundreds of villages in 14 districts have been flooded. Catholic charity Caritas has made an urgent appeal to donors to support cyclone-hit communities.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage India innumerable stories of good Samaritans emerge and many among them are unknown people. An elderly Catholic nun has defied the odds to keep feeding poor and sick people on the streets in the western state of Gujarat.

Sister Elsie Vadakkekara is an 83-year-old nun of the Sisters of St. Ann of Providence congregation based in Mithapur in Rajkot Diocese in Gujrat state. She goes out on the streets every day to distribute food to some 50 poor and mentally ill people.

Sister Elsie Vadakkekara feeds a mentally ill person on her daily round. (Photo: Saji Thomas/UCA News)

The nun carries cooked food and water in a three-wheeled auto rickshaw. She stops at some 45 locations to serve food in a stretch of 15 kilometers radius. Local businessmen and community leaders donate vegetables and other grocery items to support her efforts.

She has refused to stop the service despite requests from church officials on grounds of her advanced age and vulnerability to the pandemic. The deadly second wave has made India the world’s second worst-hit nation with 27.4 million cases and about 315,000 deaths.

In Vietnam, a Catholic-run cemetery has become the resting place of about 12,000 babies in the past five years. A group of women whose husbands died or work far from home devote themselves to burying the fetuses of babies resulting from abortions or miscarriages.

These women from Nam Vien Parish in Tien Du district in the northern city of Bac Ninh provide a vital service that other married women are unable to deliver due to family responsibilities. They visit pregnant women in faraway places, defying chilly weather to help them during critical situations.

Catholics pray for aborted fetuses from hospitals before they are buried. (Photo: giaophanbacninh.org)

They also collect the bodies of babies from hospitals and cities to bury in the cemetery following proper funeral rites. The volunteer mothers regularly visit the cemetery, light candles on graves, say prayers and sing the song of peace in the bright moonlight at night.

Abortion is legal in Vietnam and a 2019 study found there were about 12 abortions for every 100 births.

Church leaders in restive Papua province of Indonesia have decided to mediate peace talks between the government and ethnic rebel groups to end ongoing violence. During a meeting with Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD in Jakarta on Tuesday, three senior Christian leaders offered to help with peace talks.