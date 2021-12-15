X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

World

Forty years after massacre in El Salvador, search for justice goes on

Nobody has been convicted over the largest massacre of the last half-century in Latin America

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Published: December 15, 2021 05:25 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2021 05:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

Missionaries of Charity nuns accused of conversion in India

Dec 15, 2021
3

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
4

Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Dec 15, 2021
5

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
6

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
7

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
8

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
9

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist

Dec 14, 2021
10

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Forty years after massacre in El Salvador, search for justice goes on

People participate in a candlelit procession that culminated with an offering of light to the victims of the El Mozote massacre during its 40th anniversary commemoration in El Mozote on Dec. 11. (Photo: AFP)

On the 40th anniversary of one of the worst massacres in Latin American history, the head of the US embassy in El Salvador said the diplomatic mission in the country has turned over all pertinent documents the US has on the case.

"Yesterday we delivered documents from our government requested by the court in charge of the case," tweeted Brendan O'Brien, chargé d'affaires of the US embassy in El Salvador on Dec. 11. "We support the rights of the victims of El Mozote and their surviving relatives to seek truth and justice."

To date, no one has been convicted of the killings of an estimated 800-1,200 Salvadoran civilians slaughtered by government forces in the village of El Mozote in a mountainous region of eastern El Salvador on Dec. 11-12 in 1981. But the latest attempt at justice has focused on seeking records, including documents in the custody of the Catholic Church, to pin down those responsible.

"Over the span of a few days, troops of the Salvadoran armed forces, many of them US-trained, massacred over 1,000 people. The overwhelming majority of them women and children," tweeted Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern Dec. 10.

"US involvement in El Salvador’s 12-year civil war, including during the time period when the massacre took place, obligates us to do what we can to seek justice," said McGovern. "As victims (and) their families continue to fight for justice, it is so important for their case to move forward."

The Catholic congressman long has worked on human rights issues and US involvement in El Salvador, including an investigation into the 1989 murders of six Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her daughter.

The latest attempt for the victims of El Mozote has become paralyzed by a series of thwarted attempts in the search of records.

In September 2020, Spain convicted Inocente Orlando Montano, 78, a retired Salvadoran military officer, for the killings of five of the Jesuits, who were Spanish citizens, and sentenced him to more 133 years.

But that act of justice was an anomaly in human rights abuses in El Salvador. The killings in El Mozote, like other massacres in El Salvador, have largely gone unpunished, and the latest attempt for the victims of El Mozote has become paralyzed by a series of thwarted attempts in the search of records.

The judge hearing the El Mozote case recently was removed by a new Salvadoran law getting rid of magistrates or prosecutors 60 or older. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who commands the armed forces, had promised he would do everything possible to open up the documentation the army has related to the massacre, but he later said the judge had no jurisdiction over the armed forces. No records were obtained.

During the Salvadoran civil war, the San Salvador Archdiocese opened a human rights office, which kept records of abuses and is believed to have accounts and other documentation of the 1981 killings.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Last January, San Salvador Archbishop José Escobar Alas also initially refused to allow the judge access to church records, saying that he was protecting victims. But after public outcry, the prelate granted access to the archive.

The archdiocese did not issue a statement on the anniversary of the massacre, but O'Brien and Salvadoran government officials visited the village Dec. 11.

O'Brien placed a wreath at a village monument that has the names and ages of some of the victims: Santos Argueta, 15; a child with the last names Vigil Marquez, 2; Catalino Rodriguez Guevara, 70; and children of just a few months.

The only known survivor, Rufina Amaya, died in 2007, but she told of how her husband was beheaded, of the rapes, the stabbings and shootings and burning of the homes of her fellow villagers during the two days they were under attack. Her four children, including an 8-month-old, were killed. She survived by hiding in foliage near her house.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Support Us

Latest News

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir
Dec 16, 2021
US Catholic groups challenge federal mandate on gender transition
Dec 16, 2021
Bishops welcome New Zealand report on abuse in care
Dec 16, 2021
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar journalist's death in military custody
Dec 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Adored but endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
Dec 15, 2021
Peace remains elusive in Thailand's restive South
Dec 15, 2021
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead
Dec 15, 2021
Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation

Former Archbishop of Paris to sue magazine for defamation
Joe Bidens Summit for Democracy and the Vatican

Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” and the Vatican

Rejoice in the silence and solitude

Rejoice in the silence and solitude
The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow

The cautious rapprochement between Rome and Moscow
Heads of churches patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face

Heads of churches, patriarchs issue statement on threat Holy Land Christians face
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.