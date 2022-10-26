News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Former Vietnamese refugee named US auxiliary bishop

Father John Nhan Tran was appointed auxiliary bishop of Atlanta archdiocese on Oct 25.

Father John Nhan Tran was named auxiliary bishop of Atlanta archdiocese on Oct. 25

Father John Nhan Tran was named auxiliary bishop of Atlanta archdiocese on Oct. 25. (Photo: WDSU New Orleans)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: October 26, 2022 06:42 AM GMT

Updated: October 26, 2022 07:15 AM GMT

A Vietnamese-American priest who fled from his home country nearly half a century ago has been appointed auxiliary bishop of a US archdiocese.

On Oct. 25, the Archdiocese of Atlanta announced that Pope Francis had named Father John Nhan Tran, a native of Vietnam, as its auxiliary bishop.

Bishop-designate Tran, 56, currently serves as pastor of Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in New Orleans archdiocese.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“I am overjoyed to welcome bishop-designate John Tran to Atlanta. Our archdiocese is blessed with a diverse community of Catholics from around the world. Bishop-designate Tran reflects and celebrates this diversity," Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer of Atlanta said at a news conference.

Bishop-elect Tran accompanied by relatives left Saigon, capital of the former South Vietnam, by boat before communist forces took the city on April 30, 1975. He was then nine years old.

They ran out of water as they bobbed in the South China Sea and were rescued by a US ship.

After settling in the US, his father worked 12-14 hours a day washing cars at a dealership and doing gardening work and whatever else people would hire him to do to support his family.

Tran entered local schools and seminaries and gained a Master’s Degree in Divinity before he was ordained a priest for New Orleans archdiocese in 1992.

Bishop-designate Tran has served as both a parochial vicar and pastor in parishes throughout the New Orleans archdiocese. He has been active within the ministry supporting the Louisiana Vietnamese community.

“After several days of prayer and trusting that God will provide, I was able to embrace the appointment by Pope Francis. I am indeed humbled to serve as auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Atlanta," he said.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans said: “We congratulate him and assure him of our prayers as he assumes his new ministry. It is bitter-sweet as he will be greatly missed.”

Bishop-designate Tran’s episcopal ordination will take place on Jan. 23, 2023.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian Church is 'in golden times' Cambodian Church is 'in golden times'
HK’s Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud HK’s Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud
Filipinos urged to protect environment on All Souls’ Day Filipinos urged to protect environment on All Souls’ Day
Tiny European churches 'can learn from Asia' Tiny European churches 'can learn from Asia'
Myanmar mourns victims of air attack on concert Myanmar mourns victims of air attack on concert
Church welcomes Pakistan's removal from money watch list Church welcomes Pakistan's removal from money watch list
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.