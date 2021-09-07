X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Former US cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to sex assaults

A former employee and a former priest of the Archdiocese of Newark file lawsuits alleging unpermitted sexual contact

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Published: September 07, 2021 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
4

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
5

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
6

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
7

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
8

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
9

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Former US cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to sex assaults

Then US cardinal Edgar Theodore McCarrick arrives for talks ahead of a conclave to elect a new pope on March 4, 2013, at the Vatican. (Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP)

Former cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick pleaded not guilty on Sept. 3 in a Massachusetts court, where he is facing three counts of sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s.

Local news reporters posted video on Twitter of the 91-year-old McCarrick, wearing a face mask and slowly heading toward Dedham District Court with the aid of a walker as protesters shouted, "Go to hell, McCarrick," and "How many lives, how many children?"

He was not taken under custody but was ordered to post US$5,000 bail and have no contact with the alleged victim or children. The former high-ranking, globe-trotting church official also was ordered not to leave the country and surrendered his passport. His next court appearance is on Oct. 28.

The day before the arraignment, a former employee and a former priest of the Archdiocese of Newark filed lawsuits alleging unpermitted sexual contact by McCarrick for incidents in 1991.

The Massachusetts case is the first time, however, that McCarrick has faced criminal charges for assault of a minor, which is alleged to first have taken place at a wedding reception in 1974 and continued over the years in different states. Massachusetts allows for a pause of the statute of limitations in criminal cases "when (the) defendant is not usually and publicly resident," says the website Findlaw.com

"This is to prevent criminals from avoiding the consequences of their crimes by simply running, hiding and waiting out the authorities," it explains. Because McCarrick, who didn't live in Massachusetts, left the state, it put in place the "pause" needed for authorities to file charges against him for incidents that allegedly took place almost 50 years ago.

McCarrick was dismissed by the Vatican from the clerical state in 2019 following an investigation

The state prosecutor, addressing the judge hearing the case, said McCarrick had immersed himself into the fabric of the victim's family, using his status as a priest to access and prey on the boy.

"He specifically used the act of confession to get the victim away from his parents and from his siblings and then would sexually assault the victim during that time frame," the prosecutor said.

Others have publicly accused McCarrick of abusing them as children, too, but charges weren't pursued in many cases as the statute of limitations in those localities had run out. However, many of them said they or their families and sometimes priests, over the years, reported the suspected abuse to high-ranking church officials who did nothing.

In 2018, however, the Archdiocese of New York found an allegation that McCarrick had abused a 16-year-old altar server in New York in 1971 "credible and substantiated" and turned the case over to the Vatican.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

McCarrick was dismissed by the Vatican from the clerical state in 2019 following an investigation of accusations that he had abused multiple children early on in his career of more than 60 years as a cleric, and that he also had abused seminarians as a bishop in New Jersey.

In November 2020, the Vatican issued a report attempting to understand, why, if church officials knew of the abundant allegations against him, they allowed the abuse to continue, and why the church elevated him to a cardinal.

The report showed that McCarrick had a deep friendship with St. John Paul II, who, as pope, heard about the sex abuse accusations against the cleric when he considered naming him a bishop, but believed him when he denied wrongdoings.

"This is a landmark moment in the fight against clergy abuse and we hope that this news will inspire vigilance among parishioners and change among church leaders," said the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, known as SNAP, in a Sept. 2 press release.

Protesters held signs outside the Massachusetts court saying, "Plead guilty McCarrick," and "Ordained and Betrayed by 'Uncle Ted,'" using a moniker the former cardinal gave himself among some families when he referred to some of the boys who later accused him of abuse as his "nephews."

We hope that this trial will encourage still-silent victims, witnesses and whistleblowers to come forward

"The case against McCarrick represents a large step forward in the efforts to hold church officials accountable for abuse and cover-up," said SNAP in its press release.

"We hope that this trial will encourage still-silent victims, witnesses and whistleblowers to come forward. Without such voices, this case never would have gotten to this point.

"We also hope that other survivors who are still experiencing feelings of shame and self-doubt will find the strength to make a report to local law enforcement, trusted therapists, close friends and family, or groups like ours. Finally, we hope that these charges will (carry) forward and that the wheels of justice can continue moving."

McCarrick has in the past denied allegations against him. In a 2019 interview with Slate magazine, he said: "I do not believe that I did the things that they accused me of," speaking of those who have come forward.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Sep 7, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Sep 7, 2021
Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Sep 7, 2021
Thai morality push 'last gasp of a declining regime'
Sep 7, 2021
Indonesian diocese under fire over tourism MoU with govt
Sep 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An exhausted Guinea

An exhausted Guinea
Looking at Iraq six months after the historic papal visit

Looking at Iraq, six months after the historic papal visit
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.