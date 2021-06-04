Former priest shot dead in Philippines

Cardinal Cornelius Sim, the bishop of Brunei, died following a cardiac arrest on May 29 at the age of 70 barely seven months after Pope Francis made him a cardinal last November. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer since May 8.

Cardinal Sim’s appointment to the College of Cardinals was seen as part of Pope Francis' thrust to "go to the peripheries" to recognize that all communities are important in the Church’s life, however small. Cardinal Sim was born in Seria, Brunei, on September 16, 1951.

Cardinal Cornelius Sim, DD (Photo: Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei)

He studied engineering in Malaysia and Scotland, and worked in Brunei and Holland for Shell, one of the world’s leading energy and petrochemical companies, until 1985. He then quit his job and began priestly formation. He was ordained a priest in November 1989, becoming the first native priest and the second priest ordained in Brunei.

He became vicar general in 1995. He was appointed bishop of Brunei in 1997. Last December he was named a member of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy.

Thousands of Catholics in Nepal joined prayers, penance and fasting on Monday for the end of Covid-19 as the pandemic wreaks havoc in the Himalayan nation. Due to a strict lockdown, Catholics participated in a live Mass broadcast from the bishop’s house, virtual Divine Mercy adoration, rosary recitation and Eucharistic adoration from their home.

The day-long prayer and fasting for divine deliverance were in response to an appeal from Bishop Paul Simick, the apostolic vicar of Nepal, on May 18.

People ride their bicycles during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kathmandu on May 31. (Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP)

The Hindu-majority nation has been hit hard by a second wave of the pandemic largely due to spillovers from neighboring India and its fragile healthcare system. Nepal has recorded 567,000 coronavirus cases and 7,454 deaths, while hospitals have been struggling to get beds, oxygen and medical staff for the overwhelming number of patients.

At a daily rate of 6.51 deaths per million, Nepal has the worst Covid-19 death scenario in South Asia.

In India, an elderly activist Jesuit priest who has been in jail for nearly eight months on charges of sedition, has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy was moved to church-run Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai city on May 28 following a court order after his health deteriorated.

Father Swamy has been imprisoned since October 9 last year. He is one of 16 accused in a sedition case and was arrested from his residence in eastern India. The priest has denied all allegations against him and accused investigators of framing him and others because they had criticized the federal government. He has been denied bail.

Father Stan Swamy was moved to Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai city on May 28. (Photo: YouTube)

Father Swamy suffers from Parkinson’s disease, hearing impairment and other age-related ailments that require him to seek help even going to the toilet. He also requires assistance with eating and drinking because of his Parkinson’s disease and advanced age.

Meanwhile, India continues to reel from Covid-19. The nation has recorded about 28.3 million infections and 335,000 deaths.

Police in Muslim-majority Indonesia have arrested 10 suspected Islamic terrorists and foiled a plot to attack several churches in Christian-majority Papua province. Police said the extremists belong to Islamic State-affiliated terrorist outfit Jamaah Ansarut Daulah popularly called JAD and were arrested from several districts in southern Papua on May 28.

They allegedly plotted to carry out suicide bombings at several churches in Merauke, Jagebob, Kurik, Semangga and Tanah Miring. They allegedly admitted they also planned to assassinate Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke in Papua twice this year at his residence and the cathedral by blowing themselves up.

An Indonesian anti-terror policeman gestures in this file photo. Police arrested 10 suspected terrorists in Papua on May 28. (Photo: Juni Kriswanto/AFP)

Police suspect that several of the arrested JAD extremists might have had links to a suicide bomb attack on a Catholic cathedral in Makassar in South Sulawesi on March 28. The JAD network is also accused of several attacks on churches in recent years.

Papua has been plagued by a low-level insurgency for independence from Indonesia for decades. Since the handover by Dutch colonialists in 1960s, thousands of people have died in clashes between the military and separatists.

In military-ruled Myanmar, thousands of Catholic villagers have been forced to flee their homes as the military escalated airstrikes and artillery shelling in Christian-majority Kayah state. They took shelter in forests and relatives’ homes as the military stepped up its offensive against the Karenni People’s Defense Forces in Demoso and nearby villages on Monday.