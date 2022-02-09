X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Former priest serving life sentence for sexual exploitation dies in prison

Robert McWilliams, 41, pleaded guilty in November to multiple child sex abuse and pornography charges

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: February 09, 2022 05:25 AM GMT

Updated: February 09, 2022 05:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church

Feb 7, 2022
3

Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away

Feb 6, 2022
4

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
5

US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms

Feb 5, 2022
6

Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Feb 7, 2022
7

“Words without thoughts”

Feb 7, 2022
8

Indian court reminds Hindu petitioner of ‘religious tolerance’

Feb 7, 2022
9

Striking Cambodian casino workers ordered home after Omicron detected

Feb 7, 2022
10

Philippine diocese warns against dismissed priest’s ministry

Feb 7, 2022
Support UCA News
Former priest serving life sentence for sexual exploitation dies in prison

The former priest was sentenced to life in prison in Akron Federal Court the previous year after being convicted of several federal charges involving child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children.

A former priest of the Diocese of Cleveland serving a life term in federal prison for sexually exploiting boys, has died, authorities said.

Robert McWilliams, 41, was found unresponsive early Feb. 4 in Allenwood Federal Correctional Institution in White Deer, Pennsylvania, where he was serving his sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It is believed that he died by suicide.

The Cleveland Diocese said it learned of McWilliams' death the afternoon of Feb. 4.

"We place this and all difficult situations in the hands of God. We will continue to pray for those hurt by his actions. May God be the source of their healing," the diocese said in a statement.

McWilliams pleaded guilty in November to multiple child sex abuse and pornography charges in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. During his sentencing hearing a week later, he admitted to being addicted to pornography. In December, Pope Francis dismissed McWilliams from the priesthood.

In July, McWilliams pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of youths younger than 18, three counts of sexual exploitation of children and three counts involving child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi said she imposed the strict sentence because the public needed to be protected from McWilliams because he had preyed upon youths who turned to him for help.

McWilliams, who was ordained in 2017, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2019, after officials with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a warrant to search his living and office spaces at St. Joseph Parish in suburban Strongsville, Ohio, where he served as parochial vicar.

Law enforcement officials seized two laptops, a tablet and a cellphone, all of which they said contained various images, emails and videos depicting child pornography.

The incidents for which McWilliams was charged stemmed from his time in ministry beginning before his ordination at another suburban parish and continued for more than a year. Court records showed that McWilliams allegedly met a male teenager through a cellphone app after offering payment in exchange for sex.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Support Us

Latest News

China tech worker's death reignites industry overtime debate
Feb 9, 2022
Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to 'guarantee' baby boy
Feb 9, 2022
Korean Church supports struggling single mothers
Feb 9, 2022
Covid-19 strikes twice for Timor-Leste PM
Feb 9, 2022
Indonesian farmer arrests spark outrage
Feb 9, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022
Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness
Feb 8, 2022
“Words without thoughts”
Feb 7, 2022

Features

Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Kenya to help schools respond to Covid disruption

Church in Kenya to help schools respond to Covid disruption
Spains leftist government to investigate clergy sex abuse

Spain’s leftist government to investigate clergy sex abuse
The opera star who enchants the pope

The opera star who enchants the pope
Assisted suicide the Vaticans strategic turn on bioethics

Assisted suicide: the Vatican's strategic turn on bioethics
Pope allows Argentine bishop to resign after priests revolt over Covid protocols

Pope allows Argentine bishop to resign after priests revolt over Covid protocols
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.