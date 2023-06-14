News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Philippines

Former Filipino lawmaker, military chief Rodolfo Biazon dies

Corazon Aquino’s military chief was credited with helping protect democracy by thwarting many coup attempts

Former Philippine soldier and senator, Rodolfo Biazon. (Photo: Rufino Biazon)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 14, 2023 06:01 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2023 07:14 AM GMT

Former Philippine soldier and senator, Rodolfo Biazon, a staunch defender of democracy during the presidency of Corazon Aquino, has died of lung cancer aged 88 .

Biazon, who served as Aquino’s armed forces chief of staff in 1991 died on July 12, the Catholic-majority nation's Independence Day.

A veteran marine commander, Biazon was credited with protecting Aquino by thwarting many coup attempts by supporters of former dictator, Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. 

 “The late Senator Biazon played a crucial role as one of the military officials who supported Marcos’ critics for the sake of the nation. Although a military man under the dictatorship, he did not forget that his sworn duty was to democracy and the people … not to one man,” military historian Jay Asong told UCA News.

“As army chief, he initiated reforms by providing low-cost housing to ordinary soldiers. He sacked corrupt generals who were loyal to Marcos and his cronies,” Asong added.

Biazon’s son, recalled his father’s patriotism when he chose to study at the Philippine Military Academy despite having passed entrance exams to West Point and the US Naval Academy.

“He never wanted to leave the country. He believed that the Philippines was for the Filipinos, and every Filipino should be for the country. Even after his public service, he said he wanted to die here, in his motherland,” Rufino Biazon told UCA News.

The former soldier also had a distinguished career as a lawmaker, starting in 1992 when he became the first Military Academy alumnus to be elected a senator.  He was a Senate member from 1998 to 2010, and a congressman from 2010 to 2016.

He authored the country's 2003 Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, and was instrumental in hiking retirement benefits for soldiers.

Other lawmakers lauded Biazon for showing true patriotism with his simple lifestyle.

“Senator Biazon was a simple man, from humble beginnings. He lost his father when he was seven that forced him to make ends meet. Every time we were in the session hall, his presence reminded us of the humility and simplicity every public servant must possess,”  Senator Win Gatchalian told UCA News.

Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. also paid tribute to Biazon, whom he called a “virtuous” public servant.

“We mourn the loss of a distinguished public servant, a former armed forces chief and legislator who dedicated his life to serving the country and the Filipino people," Marcos said in a statement.

Biazon’s political allies said they would miss his practical tips on politics and public service.

“We always went to him for advice.... I would go to him like a son would ask advice from his father. His advice was always sound and full of wisdom,” Mark Ullyses Oliveros, Biazon’s former political organizer in Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines, said.

