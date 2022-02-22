X
World

Former Argentina bishop denies sex abuse claims

Retired Argentine prelate Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta denies charges of sex abuse allegedly committed a decade ago

AFP, Buenos Aires

AFP, Buenos Aires

Published: February 22, 2022 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 05:23 AM GMT

Former Argentina bishop denies sex abuse claims

Argentine Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta has denied assaulting seminary students. (Photo: AFP)

A retired Argentine bishop seen as close to Pope Francis, and who worked as an adviser for management of Vatican property, has denied charges of sex abuse allegedly committed a decade ago.

Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta, 57, appeared behind closed doors on Feb. 21 in the court of Oran, where he was bishop from his appointment by the pope in 2013 until his resignation in 2017.

Oran is some 1,700 kilometers north of capital Buenos Aires.

A local judicial official told AFP that Bishop Zanchetta pleaded not guilty to charges of sex abuse brought in 2018 by at least two seminary students.

The court also heard the evidence of two complainants, one of whom claimed the bishop had made approaches towards him and asked for "massages."

The Vatican has said that at the time of Bishop Zanchetta's resignation in 2017, there were no sex abuse claims against him.

The Catholic Church, which forbids priests from marrying, has been repeatedly rocked by child sex abuse scandals around the world over the last three decades.

