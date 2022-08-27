News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says

Pope Francis talked about peace, poverty, and the 2009 earthquake in the Italian city of L'Aquila he'll be visiting Aug. 28

Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says

The ruins of Basilica of Collemaggio in L'Aquila after the 2009 quake. (Photo: Vatican News)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: August 27, 2022 06:13 AM GMT

Updated: August 27, 2022 06:18 AM GMT

Even though it takes more strength to forgive than to wage war, forgiveness is the only feasible weapon that can be used against every conflict, Pope Francis said.

"Evil is never defeated by evil, but only with good," he said in an interview with "Il Centro," the local newspaper of the central Italian city of L'Aquila, where the pope is scheduled to visit Aug. 28. The newspaper published the full interview in its print edition Aug. 26, and Vatican News provided excerpts the same day.

The pope invited people to embrace the power of forgiveness, especially with the ongoing war in Ukraine and all the many other "conflicts that afflict thousands of people and especially the innocent."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"It takes more strength to forgive than to wage war," he said, adding that forgiveness requires a great deal of "inner and cultural maturity."

He urged everyone to "cultivate a culture of peace" that comes precisely from this "maturation of a forgiveness that is possible."

Otherwise, people will just stay "mired in the logic of evil that latches on to the logic of the (subjective) interests of those who take advantage of these conflicts to enrich themselves and exploit," he said.

Therefore, "forgiveness is the only possible weapon against every war."

The pope made his comments ahead of his planned morning visit to L'Aquila to open a seven-centuries-old celebration of forgiveness.

The Celestine Pardon is celebrated annually Aug. 28-29 and was established by St. Celestine V in 1294.

While the 13th-century pope is known more for having abdicated just a few months after his election and establishing the few norms regarding a papal resignation, he issued a papal bull on the granting of a plenary indulgence to everyone who visits the Santa Maria di Collemaggio basilica, goes to confession, receives Communion and prays for the intentions of the pope.

Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and open the basilica's holy door as well as make a private visit to the L'Aquila cathedral, which is still closed to the public because of damage from a 2009 earthquake. He also will meet with the families of those who died.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN
Russia blocks adoption of nuclear disarmament text Russia blocks adoption of nuclear disarmament text
Ukraine summons nuncio over papal comments Ukraine summons nuncio over papal comments
Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says
Attacks on pregnancy centers in US due to misunderstanding Attacks on pregnancy centers in US due to misunderstanding
Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Ways of Seeing

Ways of Seeing

Maybe it is time to begin again the meditative handling of beads in time of prayer

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: supp[email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.