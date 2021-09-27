X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Rights activists are accused of getting foreign funding and defaming Pakistan

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: September 27, 2021 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: September 27, 2021 05:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Christians flee as Myanmar township burns

Sep 24, 2021
2

Action needed to stop Christians from leaving Lebanon, Iraq

Sep 24, 2021
3

Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery

Sep 24, 2021
4

Pakistan ministry rejects age bar on Islamic conversion

Sep 24, 2021
5

Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire

Sep 24, 2021
6

Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God

Sep 24, 2021
7

Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Sep 24, 2021
8

Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop

Sep 24, 2021
9

Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread

Sep 24, 2021
10

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam

Sep 24, 2021
Support UCA News
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Pir Abdul Haq, alias Mian Mithu, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo courtesy of Maria Rashid)

Pir Abdul Haq, alias Mian Mithu, specializes in marrying off Hindu women to Muslim men in Pakistan and converting them to Islam simultaneously. His certificates preceded court verdicts before the partition of British India.

“Even at that time, my father was jailed for four months when the local Hindus protested. The British gave us a logbook to keep a record of newly converted Muslim girls or any person and share its receipt,” he said at a Sept. 15 press briefing.

“I don’t return Hindu girls even if their community offers money. My faith is bigger than millions. I even refused Asif Ali Zardari [former president of Pakistan] on this issue. Do whatever you want, I told his minister. Allah will help me. I am performing his duty. I live and die for Islam.

“Girls, most of them housemaids, often come to us. Urgent marriages are organized so that they can live with a mehram [male guardian]. We keep the couple until the husband gets a job. I guarantee them protection at the seminary. Many courts forcefully return girls to Hindus. Those who protest these conversions have an agenda to defame Pakistan.” 

Another speaker accused the Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) of getting foreign funding and raising an outcry. Their annual monitor is based on media reports of alleged victims of forced conversions, he said.

Mithu, 85, is the custodian of Dargah Bharchundi Sharif seminary, one of two major hubs in Sindh province for converting religious minorities to Islam. The former member of the National Assembly was a candidate of Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party at the 2008 general election. In 2017, his photos with Prime Minister Imran Khan went viral on social media. He also leads mobs over blasphemy allegations.

The culture of intolerance is promoted when religious figures like Mian Mithu celebrate forceful conversions and marriages as a victory for the Muslim faith

“Women of this country, especially non-Muslim women, and especially underage girls, don’t stand a chance,” author Maria Rashid said in a recent tweet sharing photos of Mithu with Khan and Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Last week the Council of Islamic Ideology invited him to discuss forced conversions during a session. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony later rejected a bill that proposed regulations on conversions to Islam.

On Sept. 24, Lahore High Court ruled that Muslim jurists regard the mental capacity of a child as of crucial importance for conversion to Islam. The age of discernment is generally reckoned as the age when one attains puberty, said Justice Tariq Nadeem while dismissing a petition filed by Gulzar Masih, a rickshaw driver from Faisalabad seeking recovery of his daughter Chashman Kanwal.

In the first information report Masih alleged that his 14-year-old daughter was abducted by Muhammad Usman and his accomplices on July 27 when he dropped her off at school. Two days later police gave the documents of her conversion to her family with the letter head of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, a hardline Islamist group, and her new Muslim name is Ayesha Bibi. She was aged 19 on the marriage certificate.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

New research by the NCJP has accused religious institutions of failing to investigate the increasing cases of abduction, forced marriages and forced conversions of minority females.

The study, titled "Ordained transgressions: misery of minority girls and women," recorded 15 such cases from January 2020 to this April. The victims included nine Hindus and six Christians.  

“The culture of intolerance is promoted when religious figures like Mian Mithu celebrate forceful conversions and marriages as a victory for the Muslim faith of the local community. It sends an awful message to the most vulnerable minority communities that their girls and women are not safe,” the study says.  

"Local mosques and seminaries failed to question the age of the bride and simply accept the word of the abductor and so a conversion certificate is produced very conveniently. These certificates are used to gain undue advantage from police and courts to excuse violations and to get bail.

"Some religious organizations encourage this practice by offering rewards. They hold it equivalent to Haj-e-Akbar or the greatest religious duty to Muslims. The police often either refuse to a record first information report or falsify the information. The judiciary is often subject to fear of reprisal from extremist groups. The judicial officers’ personal beliefs influence them into accepting their claims."

Some Christian girls, with weak faith and loose family ties, marry Muslims for escapism. But there is zero tolerance within the Christian community for interfaith marriages

Speaking at the launch of the report in Lahore on Sept. 24, the researchers branded these as failed marriages. According to the Center for Social Justice, 20 girls have been reunited with their families after seeking protection from the courts.

Naeem Yousaf Gill, executive director of the NCJP, recently helped with the rehabilitation of two victims of forced conversions. “There are no specific institutes for this purpose. We had to request some families. There is no mutual understanding in such interfaith marriages,” he said.   

Ayra Indrias, an educationist, activist and a member of the National Lobbying Delegation for Minorities, labels them one-way conversions. “The girls from poor Christian families fail to win acceptance in Muslim families. The shadow of their previous religious identity lurks strongly. Questions arise about their funeral rites. The pain continues,” she said. 

Father Bernard Emmanuel, diocesan director of the NCJP, agrees. “Some Christian girls, with weak faith and loose family ties, marry Muslims for escapism. But there is zero tolerance within the Christian community for interfaith marriages. Especially our males become aggressive in youth seminars on the issue of conversions. They consider it a death sentence,” he told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Catholics to launch campaign against terrorism, narcotics
Indian Catholics to launch campaign against terrorism, narcotics
Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India
Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims
Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees
Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees
Indian nun wins right to kill destructive wild boars
Indian nun wins right to kill destructive wild boars
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Sep 28, 2021
Indian Catholics to launch campaign against terrorism, narcotics
Sep 28, 2021
Migrants at US-Mexico border call on Biden to 'save our asylum'
Sep 28, 2021
'Nest mentality' leads to judgment, exclusion, says pope
Sep 28, 2021
Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks
Sep 28, 2021
Canadian bishops apologize for abuses, trauma of indigenous people
Sep 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021
Humanity cries in the wilderness in a loveless world
Sep 26, 2021

Features

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope warns against dividing people into good and bad

Pope warns against dividing people into good and bad
Canadas Catholic bishops issue new apology over residential school scandal

Canada's Catholic bishops issue new apology over residential school scandal
Pope holds lengthy closeddoor talks with French bishops

Pope holds lengthy, closed-door talks with French bishops

The cardinals supermarket paradigm

The cardinal’s supermarket paradigm
Venezuela Church leaders highlight challenges facing refugees

Venezuela Church leaders highlight challenges facing refugees
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 28 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 28 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, guide us in doing what is pleasing to You

Father in Heaven, guide us in doing what is pleasing to You
May the Catholics of Japan be strengthened

May the Catholics of Japan be strengthened

St. Wenceslaus| Saint of the Day

St. Wenceslaus| Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.