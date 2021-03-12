X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus

Activists and Christian leaders have branded the move an attempt to 'spoil' traditional tribal culture

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: March 12, 2021 07:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic priest leaves ministry to join India's Hindu party

Mar 10, 2021
2

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
3

What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Mar 11, 2021
4

Jakarta Jesuit school launches Covid vaccination drive

Mar 10, 2021
5

Myanmar priest follows nun's peacemaker act

Mar 11, 2021
6

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Mar 9, 2021
7

Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons

Mar 10, 2021
8

Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike

Mar 9, 2021
9

'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan

Mar 9, 2021
10

Church struggles against Indian state's stifling education order

Mar 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Folk play aims to convince Indian tribal people they were Hindus

Tribal people celebrate in state capital Ranchi after the Jharkhand government passed a resolution to recognize their Sarna or tribal religion on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo supplied)

As the demand for the Sarna code intensifies in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, it plans to organize Ram Leela, a dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama.

The government claims that Ram Leela will inform tribal people about the connection, relation and influence of Lord Rama in their lives. Tribal leaders and activists say it is a deliberate attempt to destroy the Sarna code or tribal religion.

“Madhya Pradesh state is run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that does not believe in secularism. The Supreme Court, parliament and civil society acknowledge that Sarna people are not Hindus, so why does this government want to push their agenda on them?” Ratan Tirkey, a member of the tribal advisory committee in Jharkhand, told UCA News.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Madhya Pradesh government does not want their people to enjoy the liberty of the Sarna code, which is awaiting approval by the federal government. 

“Several states, especially those with a sizable tribal population, are campaigning for a separate Sarna code in the forthcoming census. Jharkhand has already passed the resolution in its state assembly last year.”

Tirkey, a tribal Catholic leader who helped draw up the Sarna code draft, said that by organizing the Ram Leela, the Madhya Pradesh government wants to convince tribal people that Lord Rama had a connection with them and they are Hindu by origin.

Meanwhile, the culture department of Madhya Pradesh on March 10 decided to hold Ram Leela activities in the 89 tribal blocks of the state from April, a state government official said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“When there is a debate going on whether tribals were Hindus or not, we have decided to go with Ram Leela to establish the fact that tribals were followers of Lord Rama,” said Ashok Mishra, project chief of Ram Leela.

“Through plays, we will be telling tribals that Shabri, a tribal woman, and tribal ruler Nishad Raaj were ardent followers of Lord Rama."

Yogesh Tripathi, the scriptwriter of Ram Leela, said many documents suggest that Lord Rama spent most of his 14 years in exile among tribal people. "We will try to explain that Lord Rama belongs to the tribals and the tribals belong to Rama,” he said.

Related News

Tribal rights activists and Christian leaders have branded the decision an attempt to “spoil” tribal culture.

Naresh Biswas, a tribal activist from Dindori in Madhya Pradesh, told Hindustan Times that the government’s move was surprising as it had taken over the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s program to enforce Hinduism on tribal people.

“It is also surprising that the state government is trying for Hindukaran [proselytization] of tribals. It is a dangerous move and will change the traditions of tribals,” Biswas said.

Sunil Minj, a Catholic activist from Madhya Pradesh, said tribal people in the state have been demanding the Sarna code ever since the state was created in 2000.

“Tribal civilization, culture and systems are completely different. The Sarna code demand has been in existence for years to establish a place for tribals in the census in several states in India,” said Minj.

For the last few years, protests and meetings have been held by tribal groups in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh pushing the same demand.

“Sarna tribals are nature worshippers. They do not belong to any religious sect and their demand for a separate code in the census dates back to the 1990s,” Minj said.

In the 1951 census, the ninth column for religion was "tribe," which was later removed. Due to its removal, the tribal population embraced different religions, causing a major loss to the community.

After 1951, in addition to Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain and Buddhist, there was a column titled "Others,’" which was removed in 2011. The definition left out Muslims and Christians, bringing all others within the ambit of the Hindu fold.

Also Read

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence
Pakistani Christian serving life for blasphemy gets death sentence
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?

Latest News

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
British social worker honored by Bangladesh
Mar 12, 2021
Doctored video sparks fears for Pakistan women marchers
Mar 12, 2021
Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Philippine Jesuit schools call for end to Myanmar violence
Mar 12, 2021
Old Testament scholar becomes secretary of biblical commission
Mar 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021
Where is Somchai? A brave wife's 17-year quest for the truth
Mar 12, 2021
What's coming next from 'a man from a far country'?
Mar 11, 2021
Remembering a great legal and religious mind
Mar 10, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021

Features

Debate on Christian divorce heats up in Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021
Fighting Catholic schoolboys spark soul searching in Singapore
Mar 11, 2021
Japan still wounded 10 years after the tsunami
Mar 11, 2021
Amid sex abuse trial of ex-priest, Timor-Leste confronts its demons
Mar 10, 2021
Hong Kong's homeless continue to increase, says Catholic missionary
Mar 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID19 vaccines

Catholic bishops in Canada clarify stand on COVID-19 vaccines

Brazils Lula thanks the pope after convictions are overturned

Brazil’s “Lula” thanks the pope after convictions are overturned
Kenyas bishops support vaccination against COVID19

Kenya’s bishops support vaccination against COVID-19
Fratelli tutti translated into Russian thanks to Muslims

"Fratelli tutti" translated into Russian, thanks to Muslims
Using words to convey what we mean by God

Using words to convey what we mean by God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, have mercy on us

Lord, have mercy on us
Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us

Remove from us, O God, the Pharisee within us
Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia of Constantinople | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.