X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal

Torrential monsoon rains leave a trail of devastation across South Asia

AFP, New Delhi

AFP, New Delhi

Published: October 20, 2021 06:26 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2021 06:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
5

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
8

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
9

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal

People gather concrete fragments and heavy bags wrapped in nets to build a dam as floodwater flows into the Indian state of Bihar near Muzaffarpur on July 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

More than 100 people have died in several days of massive flooding and devastating landslides that swept away roads and houses in India and Nepal, with scores more missing.

In Uttarakhand in northern India, officials said 46 people had died in recent days with 11 missing. In Kerala in the south, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the death toll had hit 39 there.

At least 30 of those in Uttarakhand were killed in seven separate incidents in the Nainital region early on Oct. 19 after cloudbursts — an ultra-intense deluge of rain — triggered a series of landslides and destroyed several structures.

Five of the dead were from a single family whose house was buried by a massive landslide, official Pradeep Jain told AFP.

Another landslide in Almora district killed five people after huge rocks and a wall of mud demolished and engulfed their home.

At least six others were killed on Oct. 18 in two remote districts of the state.

More than 100 tourists were stuck inside a resort in Ramgarh after the overflowing Kosi River deluged several areas

The Indian Meteorological Department extended and widened its weather alert on Oct. 19, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.

The weather office said several areas were drenched by more than 400 millimetres of rainfall on Oct. 18, causing landslides and flooding.

Authorities ordered the closure of schools and banned all religious and tourist activities in the state.

Television footage and social media videos showed residents wading through knee-deep water near Nainital lake, a tourist hotspot, and the Ganges bursting its banks in Rishikesh.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

More than 100 tourists were stuck inside a resort in Ramgarh after the overflowing Kosi River deluged several areas.

In Nepal, disaster management division official Humkala Pandey said: "In the last three days, there have been 31 deaths from floods and landslides triggered by heavy post-monsoon rainfalls across the country. Forty-three people are missing."

He added: "It's still raining in many places. We are still compiling data from the field. The death toll could go up further."

Landslides are a regular danger in the Himalayan region, but experts say they are becoming more common as rains become increasingly erratic and glaciers melt. Experts also blame construction work on hydroelectric dams and deforestation.

Forecasters have also warned of more downpours in the coming days in Kerala

In February, a ferocious flash flood hurtled down a remote valley in Uttarakhand, killing around 200 people. At least 5,700 people perished there in 2013.

Forecasters have also warned of more downpours in the coming days in Kerala. Many dams in the state were nearing the danger mark and authorities were evacuating thousands to safer locations as major rivers overflowed.

India's weather office said heavy rains will again lash the state in the next two days after a brief reprieve.

In 2018, almost 500 people died in the coastal state in the worst flooding in a century.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Oct 20, 2021
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Oct 20, 2021
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Oct 20, 2021
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Oct 20, 2021
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Oct 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
Do Catholics still read

Do Catholics still read?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.