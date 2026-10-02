Floods kill 41 in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi Region

At least 41 people in Myanmar have been killed and dozens remain missing after severe flooding and landslides struck more than 120 villages across four townships in Dawei District, Tanintharyi Region, according to the Dawei Nationalities Force (TNF) and local sources.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams clear roads blocked by landslides and floodwaters. Nearly five days after the disaster began, some communities remain inaccessible, while telephone and internet disruptions have hampered efforts to assess the full extent of the damage.

Residents in Dawei, Launglon, Thayetchaung and Yebyu townships continue to face severe flooding and landslides, with many communities cut off from rescue and relief services.

Aung Myo of the Dawei Zabuthiri Emergency Rescue Service said his team was clearing landslide debris from roads between villages and townships.

“We have recovered nine bodies and provided medical treatment to four people in villages in Launglon Township,” he told UCA News. “Our priority is to clear the roads, particularly with heavy vehicles, so that we can reach around 20 villages in the area.”

Flooding and landslides have damaged or contaminated water sources in Launglon and Thayetchaung townships, creating an urgent need for safe drinking water. Residents who have lost homes and livelihoods also need shelter, household supplies, food, and medical assistance.

Wah Wah, a resident of Thayetchaung Township, said at least nine people had died there, according to the latest information available, while more than 44 villages had been affected.

“Some villages have still not received rescue assistance, particularly those south of Thayetchaung,” she said.

“Many villages where people had already been displaced by the conflict are now flooded, making it difficult for aid to reach them.”

She said communities also lacked young people to help with recovery efforts because many had left the area.

Some villages remain cut off by landslides, preventing rescue teams and aid groups from reaching them.

“In some places where roads cannot be reopened, we are arranging motorboats to deliver food and other essential supplies so that people do not go without them,” Aung Myo said. He added that the rescue service was coordinating with volunteer groups to deliver assistance.

The TNF has warned residents to remain alert for landmines and unexploded ordnance, saying shifting soil and water flows could expose or move explosive remnants of conflict.

Military operations continue

Military operations have continued in parts of Dawei District as residents struggle with the disaster, according to local sources.

Residents said military columns had entered parts of Thayetchaung, Launglon and Yebyu townships, forcing some people already displaced by conflict to flee again.

Wah Wah said troops continued entering villages during the flooding.

“Military troops have been entering villages almost every day, including on the days when the flooding was severe,” she said, adding that about 200 soldiers had reportedly arrived in villages farther south two days before the flooding, forcing residents to flee.

Local sources also reported airstrikes in flood-affected areas.

The TNF said two K-8W fighter jets bombed Pitine and Pyinphyugyi villages in Thayetchaung Township at about 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 1. Local sources said Yewai village in Dawei Township was bombed at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The Tanintharyi Federal Unit Constructive Council condemned the reported airstrikes and called for assistance to disaster-affected communities. It said it would document alleged violence and interference with humanitarian operations.

Resistance forces have also sought to avoid clashes in some areas during the disaster, according to an alliance affairs officer with the Dawei District Forces and People’s Defense Force Tactics 33 and 34.

“During a natural disaster, we have to put civilians first. The revolutionary forces have pulled back somewhat for now,” he said.

Access hampers relief efforts

The flooding has further complicated rescue operations in an area already affected by armed conflict and restrictions on the movement of food, according to local sources.

In Launglon Township, heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides that left people dead and missing and created an urgent need for assistance. Tanintharyi Region Chief Minister Zaw Naing Oo said security conditions made it difficult for authorities to reach the township.

He made the remarks during a disaster management committee meeting at the regional government office in Dawei on the morning of Sept. 28.

The combination of flooding, landslides, damaged roads, disrupted communications, and ongoing military activity has made it difficult for rescue teams and aid providers to reach several affected communities.