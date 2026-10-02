Close
Subscribe to Our Free Daily Newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.
Close
When Climate Turns Violent
A series on how Asia’s people of faith are responding to climate changes and disasters.
VATICAN DIARY
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Floods kill 41 in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi Region

Rescue efforts are hampered by landslides, conflict and damaged communications
Floods kill 41 in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi Region

People in this undated photo wade through floodwater in a village in Dawei District, Tanintharyi Region, Myanmar. (Photo: Courtesy of Dawei Zabuthiri Emergency Rescue Service)

Sithu Kyi
Published: October 02, 2026 06:40 AM GMT
Updated: October 02, 2026 06:41 AM GMT
Add as a preferred source on Google

At least 41 people in Myanmar have been killed and dozens remain missing after severe flooding and landslides struck more than 120 villages across four townships in Dawei District, Tanintharyi Region, according to the Dawei Nationalities Force (TNF) and local sources.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams clear roads blocked by landslides and floodwaters. Nearly five days after the disaster began, some communities remain inaccessible, while telephone and internet disruptions have hampered efforts to assess the full extent of the damage.

Residents in Dawei, Launglon, Thayetchaung and Yebyu townships continue to face severe flooding and landslides, with many communities cut off from rescue and relief services.

UCA News | Make a Contribution UCA News | Make a Contribution

Aung Myo of the Dawei Zabuthiri Emergency Rescue Service said his team was clearing landslide debris from roads between villages and townships.

“We have recovered nine bodies and provided medical treatment to four people in villages in Launglon Township,” he told UCA News. “Our priority is to clear the roads, particularly with heavy vehicles, so that we can reach around 20 villages in the area.”

Flooding and landslides have damaged or contaminated water sources in Launglon and Thayetchaung townships, creating an urgent need for safe drinking water. Residents who have lost homes and livelihoods also need shelter, household supplies, food, and medical assistance.

Wah Wah, a resident of Thayetchaung Township, said at least nine people had died there, according to the latest information available, while more than 44 villages had been affected.

“Some villages have still not received rescue assistance, particularly those south of Thayetchaung,” she said.

“Many villages where people had already been displaced by the conflict are now flooded, making it difficult for aid to reach them.”

She said communities also lacked young people to help with recovery efforts because many had left the area.

Some villages remain cut off by landslides, preventing rescue teams and aid groups from reaching them.

“In some places where roads cannot be reopened, we are arranging motorboats to deliver food and other essential supplies so that people do not go without them,” Aung Myo said. He added that the rescue service was coordinating with volunteer groups to deliver assistance.

The TNF has warned residents to remain alert for landmines and unexploded ordnance, saying shifting soil and water flows could expose or move explosive remnants of conflict.

Military operations continue

Military operations have continued in parts of Dawei District as residents struggle with the disaster, according to local sources.

Residents said military columns had entered parts of Thayetchaung, Launglon and Yebyu townships, forcing some people already displaced by conflict to flee again.

Wah Wah said troops continued entering villages during the flooding.

“Military troops have been entering villages almost every day, including on the days when the flooding was severe,” she said, adding that about 200 soldiers had reportedly arrived in villages farther south two days before the flooding, forcing residents to flee.

Local sources also reported airstrikes in flood-affected areas.

The TNF said two K-8W fighter jets bombed Pitine and Pyinphyugyi villages in Thayetchaung Township at about 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 1. Local sources said Yewai village in Dawei Township was bombed at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The Tanintharyi Federal Unit Constructive Council condemned the reported airstrikes and called for assistance to disaster-affected communities. It said it would document alleged violence and interference with humanitarian operations.

Resistance forces have also sought to avoid clashes in some areas during the disaster, according to an alliance affairs officer with the Dawei District Forces and People’s Defense Force Tactics 33 and 34.

“During a natural disaster, we have to put civilians first. The revolutionary forces have pulled back somewhat for now,” he said.

Access hampers relief efforts

The flooding has further complicated rescue operations in an area already affected by armed conflict and restrictions on the movement of food, according to local sources.

In Launglon Township, heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides that left people dead and missing and created an urgent need for assistance. Tanintharyi Region Chief Minister Zaw Naing Oo said security conditions made it difficult for authorities to reach the township.

He made the remarks during a disaster management committee meeting at the regional government office in Dawei on the morning of Sept. 28.

The combination of flooding, landslides, damaged roads, disrupted communications, and ongoing military activity has made it difficult for rescue teams and aid providers to reach several affected communities.

Keep the light of Catholic journalism bright

As UCA News approaches 50 years of unwavering service to the Church in Asia, we reaffirm our promise to remain:

  • Free and accessible to all
  • Independent and courageous
  • A trusted voice in an increasingly noisy world

But to continue — and to grow stronger — we need your support.

Your contribution helps keep UCA News a beacon of truth, faith, and integrity for millions across Asia and beyond.

Will you stand with us?

How often
Become a supporter
comment

Share your comments

From the Vatican
1
Pope Leo prays rosary with children for peace around the world
Pope Leo prays rosary with children for peace around the world
2
France trip showed miracle of rebirth is possible after tragedy: pope
France trip showed miracle of rebirth is possible after tragedy: pope
3
Pope Leo says he's not in 'panic mode' over AI, but warns against ignoring risks
Pope Leo says he's not in 'panic mode' over AI, but warns against ignoring risks
4
At Lourdes, Pope Leo holds private meeting with abuse survivors
At Lourdes, Pope Leo holds private meeting with abuse survivors
5
Vatican's top diplomat pushes 2-state solution, 'limits' on AI at UN General Assembly
Vatican's top diplomat pushes 2-state solution, 'limits' on AI at UN General Assembly
6
Papal visit to Paris university blends baptism boom and pope's favorite spiritual writing
Papal visit to Paris university blends baptism boom and pope's favorite spiritual writing
7
Technological advancements are not rivals to faith, pope says
Technological advancements are not rivals to faith, pope says
8
Pope calls on Latin American bishops to lead from ground, not 'behind a desk'
Pope calls on Latin American bishops to lead from ground, not 'behind a desk'

Latest Videos

Catholic priests join Vietnam’s election ballot

India's Gen Z Is trading nightclubs for bhajan clubbing

View More >>

Gallery

South Korea Water gun festival amid heatwave in Seoul

South Korea Water gun festival amid heatwave in Seoul
The deadly flooding at Nepal-China border

The deadly flooding at Nepal-China border
India - Cockroach party protest

India - Cockroach party protest

Indonesian submerged village 'returns' from water during prolonged drought

Indonesian submerged village 'returns' from water during prolonged drought
View More >>

Asian Bishops

Bishop

Bishop Joseph Jigen Sun of Daming (Handan), China

Read More...
Bishop

Bishop Silvester San of Denpasar , Indonesia

Read More...

Diocesan News

The 'Little Flower' that nurtured the Bangladesh Church for a century

The 'Little Flower' that nurtured the Bangladesh Church for a century
From keeping the faith alive to spreading it in Vietnam

From keeping the faith alive to spreading it in Vietnam
View More >>
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
Share Your News Story
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Vatican Diary
Commentary
Waypoints
Series
Video Stories
Letter From Rome
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Asia This Week
Editorial Partnerships
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Journalism Training
Share Your News Story
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.

Will you stand with us?

As UCA News approaches 50 years of unwavering service to the Church in Asia, we reaffirm our promise to remain:

  • Free and accessible to all
  • Independent and courageous
  • A trusted voice in an increasingly noisy world

But to continue — and to grow stronger — we need your support.

Your contribution helps keep UCA News a beacon of truth, faith, and integrity for millions across Asia and beyond.

Become a Supporter
Continue

Keep the light of Catholic journalism bright

Become a Supporter
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
SHARE
×