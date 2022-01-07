Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia

A house in Jayapura that was hit by a landslide on Jan. 7 that claimed three lives. (Photo supplied)

Floods and landslides in Jayapura, capital of Papua province, have killed seven people and displaced hundreds.

The National Disaster Management Agency said the floods and landslides were triggered by heavy rain accompanied by strong winds since Jan. 6 afternoon.

Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the agency, said the water level reached 150-200cm in a number of locations, while in the main market area of the city, Yotefa Abepura, it reached 300cm.

In addition to the seven victims, three of whom have already been identified, more than 500 residents whose houses were still submerged were evacuated, with many seeking refuge at Maranatha Protestant Church in Kota Raja.

Muhari added that the deluge had affected a number of public facilities, including Aryoko Hospital and the Governor's Office.

Neles Siep, a Catholic resident of Jayapura, said three of the victims who died were his relatives.

Jayapura and its surroundings are categorized by the disaster agency as an area with a moderate to high potential for flooding.

“The three men were sleeping when their house was hit by a landslide at 3am. They were found still lying in their room. Two other people in the house managed to escape but were injured," he said.

He added that the rain had stopped but many people living in landslide-prone areas chose to stay outside. He said they were raising aid for the victims.

Jayapura and its surroundings are categorized by the disaster agency as an area with a moderate to high potential for flooding.

Apart from natural factors, the agency also called the flood a disaster because some areas in the city's highlands, which were previously forests, have been turned into settlements and fields.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In 2019, the area was also hit by floods and landslides, with more than 200 victims, mostly in Sentani on the city’s outskirts.