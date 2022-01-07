X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia

Heavy rain triggers deluge, displacing hundreds of people in Papuan capital Jayapura

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: January 07, 2022 09:55 AM GMT

Updated: January 07, 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
2

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
3

Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land

Jan 6, 2022
4

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
5

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
6

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe

Jan 6, 2022
7

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
8

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
9

Malaysian Catholics rush aid to victims of deadly flooding

Jan 4, 2022
10

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?

Jan 4, 2022
Support UCA News
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia

A house in Jayapura that was hit by a landslide on Jan. 7 that claimed three lives. (Photo supplied)

Floods and landslides in Jayapura, capital of Papua province, have killed seven people and displaced hundreds.

The National Disaster Management Agency said the floods and landslides were triggered by heavy rain accompanied by strong winds since Jan. 6 afternoon.

Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the agency, said the water level reached 150-200cm in a number of locations, while in the main market area of the city, Yotefa Abepura, it reached 300cm.

In addition to the seven victims, three of whom have already been identified, more than 500 residents whose houses were still submerged were evacuated, with many seeking refuge at Maranatha Protestant Church in Kota Raja.

Muhari added that the deluge had affected a number of public facilities, including Aryoko Hospital and the Governor's Office.

Neles Siep, a Catholic resident of Jayapura, said three of the victims who died were his relatives.

Jayapura and its surroundings are categorized by the disaster agency as an area with a moderate to high potential for flooding.

“The three men were sleeping when their house was hit by a landslide at 3am. They were found still lying in their room. Two other people in the house managed to escape but were injured," he said.

He added that the rain had stopped but many people living in landslide-prone areas chose to stay outside. He said they were raising aid for the victims.

Jayapura and its surroundings are categorized by the disaster agency as an area with a moderate to high potential for flooding.

Apart from natural factors, the agency also called the flood a disaster because some areas in the city's highlands, which were previously forests, have been turned into settlements and fields.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In 2019, the area was also hit by floods and landslides, with more than 200 victims, mostly in Sentani on the city’s outskirts.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties
Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties
'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm
'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm
Thai authorities harass young Muslim activist
Thai authorities harass young Muslim activist
Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar sparks protests
Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar sparks protests
Support Us

Latest News

Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
Jan 7, 2022
Another Pakistani granted bail in blasphemy case
Jan 7, 2022
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
Floods and landslides kill seven in eastern Indonesia
Jan 7, 2022
Philippines slaps ban on child marriage
Jan 7, 2022
Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates
Jan 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022

Features

Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The liberation theology of Desmund Tutu

The “liberation theology" of Desmund Tutu

Life is a perpetual climb

Life is a perpetual climb
Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje

Vatican says no miracles have taken place at Medjugorje
Pope warns against conventional religion that does not change our lives

Pope warns against "conventional religion" that "does not change our lives"
Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders

Caritas Bolivia increases service to migrants at the borders
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.