X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns

AFP, Beijing

AFP, Beijing

Published: October 21, 2021 10:32 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2021 10:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Synodality: A long and winding road in India

Oct 21, 2021
2

Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

Oct 21, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
5

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
6

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
7

Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar

Oct 20, 2021
8

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line

Oct 20, 2021
9

Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh

Oct 20, 2021
10

Baptist pastors among 5,000 freed from Myanmar prisons

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

A resident has a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 in Zhangye in China's Gansu province on Oct. 20. (Photo: AFP) 

Authorities in China canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing today to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists.

Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions.

Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases — mostly in northern and northwestern areas — authorities beefed up coronavirus controls.

The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.

Dozens of cases have since been linked to their travel, with close contacts in at least five provinces and regions, including the capital Beijing.

In response, local governments have rolled out mass testing and closed scenic spots and tourist sites, schools and entertainment venues in affected areas, and also imposed targeted lockdowns of housing compounds.

Erenhot in Inner Mongolia said travel in and out of the city was banned and residents should not leave their housing compounds

Some regions including Lanzhou — a city of some 4 million people in northwestern China — have told residents not to leave unless necessary.

Those who need to leave must present a negative Covid-19 test.

Airports in the affected regions have canceled hundreds of flights, according to data from aviation tracker VariFlight. Around 60 percent of flights to the two main airports in Xi'an and Lanzhou have been canceled.

In a notice published on Oct. 18, Erenhot in Inner Mongolia said travel in and out of the city was banned and residents should not leave their housing compounds.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

And on Oct. 20, state-owned tabloid Global Times cautioned that the new virus cases in Inner Mongolia were likely to affect coal imports from Mongolia because of supply chain disruptions.

There were 13 new domestic cases reported today, China's National Health Commission said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
Late Korean cardinal honored with missionary society
Late Korean cardinal honored with missionary society
43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights
43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights
Researchers urge Asian churches to promote peace
Researchers urge Asian churches to promote peace
Chinese bishop who braved Cultural Revolution dies at 99
Chinese bishop who braved Cultural Revolution dies at 99
Support Us

Latest News

Minorities feel the heat across Asia
Oct 22, 2021
Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
Oct 22, 2021
Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
Oct 22, 2021
Catholics urged to join evangelization in Vietnam
Oct 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
Oct 22, 2021
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
World Mission Day

World Mission Day
Religions unite to secure rights in Chiles new constitution

Religions unite to secure rights in Chile’s new constitution
Giving a voice to the most vulnerable on the outskirts of So Paulo

Giving a voice to the most vulnerable on the outskirts of São Paulo
Red hats or little white lies

Red hats or little white lies?
Pope wishes Bartholomew on 30 years as Ecumenical Patriarch

Pope wishes Bartholomew on 30 years as Ecumenical Patriarch
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.