China

Flights canceled, schools closed as Beijing hit by storm

Extreme rainstorms plus thunder and lightning batter the Chinese capital

AFP, Beijing

Published: July 12, 2021 05:58 AM GMT

Updated: July 12, 2021 06:03 AM GMT

Flights canceled, schools closed as Beijing hit by storm

Rescuers search for residents affected by floods following heavy rain in Dazhou in China's Sichuan province on July 11. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of flights were canceled in Beijing as schools and tourist sites were shut due to torrential downpours and gale-force winds on July 12.

City authorities issued warnings to residents to stay home as the Chinese capital faced its biggest storm this year.

As much as 100 millimetres of rain was predicted through the day in some areas, while aviation tracker VariFlight recorded some 700 flights canceled at the city's two airports.

Weather authorities warned of "extreme rainstorms" plus thunder and lightning from late Sunday to Monday evening in Beijing and neighboring areas.

A landslide was recorded in one of the city's northern districts, with state broadcaster CCTV showing pictures of a road blocked by fallen rocks. Heavy rain was holding up efforts to clear the road, according to state TV.

Children stayed home as the city's kindergartens, primary and secondary schools closed.

Popular attractions including a part of the Great Wall were also shut, with some districts suspending rural homestays.

Some of Beijing's automatic driving trains will be operated manually instead, state media said.

Rainstorms also hit neighbouring Tianjin city, where state TV showed electric scooters driving through flooded streets and black skies lit up by regular flashes of lightning.

Weather authorities have warned of floods in 14 rivers, including tributaries in Sichuan and Shaanxi.

Floods are common during China's rainy season, with higher water levels in August last year washing away roads and forcing tens of thousands from their homes.

But the threat has worsened over the decades, due in part to widespread construction of dams and levees that have cut connections between the river and adjacent lakes and floodplains that had helped absorb the summer surge.

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes
Communist Party emerges from shadows in Hong Kong
Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
China slaps Tibetan monks with harsh jail sentences
LGBTQ rights groups blocked on China's biggest social media app
Korean Church provides emergency relief for India, Myanmar
