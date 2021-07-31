X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Flash floods kill 88 in Pakistan

Caritas joins relief efforts in Islamabad after heavy monsoon rain causes flooding

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: July 31, 2021 02:13 AM GMT

Updated: July 31, 2021 03:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
2

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
3

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
4

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
5

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
6

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
7

Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan

Jul 27, 2021
8

Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery

Jul 29, 2021
9

Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist

Jul 29, 2021
10

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission

Jul 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Flash floods kill 88 in Pakistan

Caritas Pakistan Islamabad Rawalpindi members visit a flood-hit slum in Islamabad on July 28. (Photo: Kamran Sattar)

Rescue officials have joined the military in relief and rescue operations in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad after heavy monsoon rain caused flooding.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 88 people died, 118 were injured and 205 houses were destroyed in the flash floods on July 28.

In videos shared on social media, cars can be seen floating on flooded roads of Sector E 11 in Islamabad.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan alerted citizens to take special care. “I have also directed all the relevant response agencies including the NDMA to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions,” he stated. 

The emergency response team of Caritas Pakistan Islamabad Rawalpindi, the most affected diocese, visited slums in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi as well as Islamabad on July 28. They met the family of Iqbal Rehmat, whose house was flooded by more than a meter of water after a landslide near his house.

“We have been awake since six in the morning. As we took out the household items, it felt like a sudden quake as if a hill had fallen. The cattle ran outside. I was injured while saving my children,” said Rehmat, showing a cut on his right foot.

“Three goats have died under the shelter. One of my sisters was swept away by the floodwaters and was found in the nullah [ravine]. She is being hospitalized now.”

Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan, said the house of the organization’s executive secretary in Faisalabad was damaged.

“Diocesan units have been directed to provide initial support to survivors. Our volunteers and disaster management committees are sharing preventive measures in hazard-prone areas to spread awareness and save lives,” he told UCA News.

“Delta coronavirus mutation has increased the challenges of the prevalent emergency. Riverine communities used to be affected in the past. Climate change has been causing urban flooding in recent years. The authorities should avoid building housing societies on natural drains.” 

Related News

Also Read

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
The Eucharistic face to face
The Eucharistic face to face
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
ICJ calls on Pakistan to curb violations of religious freedom
ICJ calls on Pakistan to curb violations of religious freedom
Sri Lankan bishops urge government to reopen schools
Sri Lankan bishops urge government to reopen schools
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

As Mass numbers grow, US parishes weigh benefits of continuing livestream
Jul 31, 2021
Biblical scholar and world's oldest cardinal dies at 98
Jul 31, 2021
Proof of Covid vaccination not needed for Masses in Italy
Jul 31, 2021
Manila dioceses back on lockdown after Covid scare
Jul 31, 2021
Flash floods kill 88 in Pakistan
Jul 31, 2021
Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Jul 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021

Features

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Jul 30, 2021
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
My oldest friend Laci has just turned 100

My oldest friend, "Laci", has just turned 100
Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France

Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France
Onethird of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests

One-third of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests
Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique

Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique
Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church

Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 31 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 31 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives

Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives
Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us

Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us
Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day

Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.