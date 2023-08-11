First step towards better church-state ties in Vietnam

Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong met with the country’s Catholic bishops to strengthen ties between the state and the church following his recent visit to the Vatican
Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong met with the country’s Catholic bishops to thank the church for its role during the Covid-19 pandemic, share on his recent visit to the Vatican and strengthen ties between the government and the church. The meeting at the headquarters of the bishops’ conference in the national capital Ho Chi Minh City on Monday is seen as an important step.
Hostility existed between the Church and the communist state since 1975. Relations improved since the 1990s and in 2011, Pope Benedict XI appointed the first non-resident papal representative based in Singapore.
Văn Thưởng was accompanied by a delegation of ten government officials while the church team was composed of nine bishops, five priests and two nuns.
It came after the president met with Pope Francis in the Vatican and signed a landmark agreement on July 27 that would allow a resident papal representative and open an office there for the first time since the end of the Vietnam War.
Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong (first row, third from right) in a group photo with members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at the meeting on Aug. 7. (Photo: Vietnam News Agency)
South Korean Catholics and politicians have expressed joy and enthusiasm as Pope Francis declared the national capital Seoul as the next venue for World Youth Day in 2027. The pope named Seoul as the host of the global Catholic youth gathering during the closing Mass of World Youth Day in Portuguese capital Lisbon last Sunday.
More than 1,000 Koreans were among some 1.5 million Catholic pilgrims who attended the triennial global gathering started by Pope John Paul in 1984. Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taek of Seoul thanked the pope for selecting his archdiocese to host the World Youth Day.
Pilgrims and bishops celebrate on stage holding a South Korean flag as the next World Youth Day (WYD) is to be held in Seoul, during the closing at Tejo Park, Lisbon, on Aug. 6. (Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP)
Chung said the event in Seoul will allow its participants to “feel the unique taste and depth of the Korean church and Korean culture.”
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo welcomed the announcement and said the occasion will be a “celebration not only for Catholics in Korea but also for the entire country.”
India’s Supreme Court has formed a high-powered panel of three retired women judges to restore peace and monitor relief measures in strife-torn Manipur state.
The top court took the step on Monday as the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules the northeastern state and the federal government, failed to curb violence which began early May.
A member of All India Women's Congress holds placards during a protest over sexual violence against women in the strife-torn north-eastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi on July 20. (Photo: AFP)
The panel of judges is led by Justice Gita Mittal, former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and two other members from Bombay and Delhi High courts.
A Church official hailed the court order as a “big step” and hoped that the riot-affected people of Manipur can now come forward and register their complaints and seek remedies as the judges are from outside Manipur. The violence in the hilly state claimed at least 190 lives and displaced over 50,000 so far.
Hundreds of people from Sri Lanka's Malaiyaha community are on a 16-day foot march to highlight their centuries-old struggle and demand basic rights as citizens. Around 105,000 people from the million-strong community work in tea and rubber estates, earning crucial foreign exchange for the bankrupt South Asian nation.
Sri Lanka is the world’s second largest tea exporter, accounting for 20 percent of global trade. But its landless tea workers are the poorest and most marginalized community.
Members of Sri Lanka's Malaiyaha community during their 252-kilometer-long walk to highlight the centuries-old discrimination they face and demand equal rights as citizens. (Photo: Supplied)
Malaiyaha people started their 252-kilometer-long walk from Thalaimannar on the northwestern coast on July 28. It concluded at Matale city in Central Province on August 12, marking 200 years of the community’s arrival in Sri Lanka from southern India to work on the British-era tea and rubber plantations.
Buddhist, Christian, Muslim and Hindu leaders, besides members of civil society, joined the foot march in a show of solidarity with their cause.
Church groups in conflict-torn Myanmar have lent support to displaced people in camps in the western and southern regions following flash floods triggered by heavy rain.
Church officials and local aid workers said they have received reports of damages to houses inside camps in Chin state and Rakhine state.
A girl hangs clothes at a refugee camp in Sittwe on May 16 after cyclone Mocha made a landfall. To add to the misery of the affected people, flash floods triggered by incessant heavy rains since last week have displaced many people in western and southern Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)
About 500 displaced people living in five camps in Paletwa township in Chin state have been affected by the flooding. One of camps is located inside St. Peter Catholic Church compound. The people were earlier devastated by Cyclone Mocha in May.
The camps were set up for people displaced after fighting between the military and rebel group Arakan Army started in 2018. A church worker said they were arranging to send cash from Lenten fund to repair damaged homes of the affected community.
Christians in Zhejiang province in eastern China have expressed their disappointment over a government plan to resume demolition of crosses in line with the socialist principles of the Chinese Communist Party. The province, home to about two million Protestants and about 200,000 Catholic Christians, has endured demolition of hundreds of crosses since 2014.
The authorities issued a notice to Dongqiao Christian Church in Zhejiang in the first week of August that stated the cross installed at the church premises will be “forcefully” removed. An unnamed pastor at the church criticized the move saying it is harmful for the peace and tranquility of the society in China.
Authorities tear down a cross from a Protestant church in Hangzhou's Dingqiao township in China on Dec. 19, 2014. (Photo: ChinaAid)
The province with a significant Christian population came under crackdown since Xi Jinping became China’s president.
Between 2014 and 2016, more than 1,500 churches were affected by cross demolitions in Zhejiang. In 2018, Henan province with estimated 2.4 million Christians witnessed a large-scale cross demolition campaign.
Rights groups have slammed the Malaysian government for detention of children and violation of their rights during a raid on undocumented migrants in the country.
In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, five rights groups and NGOs demanded immediate release of the children. The reaction came after the Kuala Lumpur immigration department announced last week the detention of 425 undocumented migrants including minors.
Malaysian Immigration’s temporary Sungai Bakap depot in Penang from which hundreds of undocumented migrants escaped in April 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Media reports stated the government launched an investigation into possible fraud after hundreds of migrant workers who arrived from South Asia were rendered jobless despite paying high fees for migration. The workers from Bangladesh and Nepal arrived last December after paying up about 4,500 US dollars to middlemen to get employment.
In 2021, the government said nearly 90,000 undocumented migrants were repatriated within one year. Malaysia is home to about 2.2 million documented migrant workers and between1.2 to 3.5 million undocumented or irregular migrants, making it one of the largest migrant-receiving countries in Southeast Asia.
Rights groups in Bangladesh have expressed concerns that the government’s plan to overhaul a controversial and draconian security law is just window-dressing as the new law is feared to have the same “repressive features.”
Opposition parties and civil society groups have accused the ruling Awami League regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of using the 2018 Digital Security Act as a tool to crack down on dissenting voices. The opposition parties have vowed to scrap the law if they win elections slated for January.
Students shout slogans during a protest demanding the release of journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams, who has been charged under the Digital Security Act, in Dhaka on March 30. (Photo: AFP)
The cabinet had approved changes that include a reduction in punishments in a bid to "prevent some misuse and abuse."
A study by Bangladeshi think-tank, Centre for Governance Studies, found the law was used to charge more than 1,500 people between January 2020 and September 15, 2021, including scores of journalists, teachers, politicians and students.
Advocacy groups in Indonesia have called for the release of a Muslim leader, arrested on charges of blasphemy and hate speech, for allowing women to preach and pray beside men. Panji Gumilang, the head of the Al-Zaytun Islamic boarding school in West Java, was detained by police last week.
The Civil Society Coalition Against the Use of Blasphemy Articles called for Gumilang's release. Legal action against Gumilang came after the Indonesian Ulema Council issued a fatwa or decree saying his teachings deviated from mainstream Islam.
Panji Gumilang. (Photo supplied)
If found guilty of blasphemy and hate speech, he faces up to 10 years in prison. His Al Zaytun school has about 5,000 students and sparked public backlash in April when videos of women praying in the same rows as men were posted on social media.
During the Islamic New Year celebrations on July 19, Gumilang invited Christian and Jewish religious leaders which allegedly enraged hardline Muslims.
As the world marked the 78th anniversary of US atomic bombing in Japan during this week, thousands of survivors are still fighting an uphill battle to get public health benefits.
Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday a total of 6,796 survivors are fighting to obtain an atomic-bomb survivor’s certificate for recognition and to have access to special public health benefits.
Terumi Tanaka, 88, who survived the Nagasaki atomic bomb in 1945. Thousands of survivors of the atomic bombing are still struggling to get public health benefits from Japanese government. (Photo: AFP)
The survivors say they were affected directly by the radiation and demand to be recognized as “hibakusha” – a Japanese term used for defining survivors of the atomic bombings.
The government defined them as “hibaku taikensha” meaning people who were exposed to radiation but were outside the zone the government designated for receiving the benefits.
The government-designated zone for hibakusha stretches 12 kilometers in the north-south direction and seven kilometers in the east-west direction from ground zero.
However, many survivors from outside the zone reported having serious diseases and health complications due to the radiation.
