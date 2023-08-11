First step towards better church-state ties in Vietnam

South Korean Catholics and politicians have expressed joy and enthusiasm as Pope Francis declared the national capital Seoul as the next venue for World Youth Day in 2027. The pope named Seoul as the host of the global Catholic youth gathering during the closing Mass of World Youth Day in Portuguese capital Lisbon last Sunday.

More than 1,000 Koreans were among some 1.5 million Catholic pilgrims who attended the triennial global gathering started by Pope John Paul in 1984. Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taek of Seoul thanked the pope for selecting his archdiocese to host the World Youth Day.

Pilgrims and bishops celebrate on stage holding a South Korean flag as the next World Youth Day (WYD) is to be held in Seoul, during the closing at Tejo Park, Lisbon, on Aug. 6. (Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP)

Chung said the event in Seoul will allow its participants to “feel the unique taste and depth of the Korean church and Korean culture.”

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo welcomed the announcement and said the occasion will be a “celebration not only for Catholics in Korea but also for the entire country.”

India’s Supreme Court has formed a high-powered panel of three retired women judges to restore peace and monitor relief measures in strife-torn Manipur state.

The top court took the step on Monday as the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules the northeastern state and the federal government, failed to curb violence which began early May.

A member of All India Women's Congress holds placards during a protest over sexual violence against women in the strife-torn north-eastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi on July 20. (Photo: AFP)

The panel of judges is led by Justice Gita Mittal, former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and two other members from Bombay and Delhi High courts.

A Church official hailed the court order as a “big step” and hoped that the riot-affected people of Manipur can now come forward and register their complaints and seek remedies as the judges are from outside Manipur. The violence in the hilly state claimed at least 190 lives and displaced over 50,000 so far.

Hundreds of people from Sri Lanka's Malaiyaha community are on a 16-day foot march to highlight their centuries-old struggle and demand basic rights as citizens. Around 105,000 people from the million-strong community work in tea and rubber estates, earning crucial foreign exchange for the bankrupt South Asian nation.

Sri Lanka is the world’s second largest tea exporter, accounting for 20 percent of global trade. But its landless tea workers are the poorest and most marginalized community.

Members of Sri Lanka's Malaiyaha community during their 252-kilometer-long walk to highlight the centuries-old discrimination they face and demand equal rights as citizens. (Photo: Supplied)

Malaiyaha people started their 252-kilometer-long walk from Thalaimannar on the northwestern coast on July 28. It concluded at Matale city in Central Province on August 12, marking 200 years of the community’s arrival in Sri Lanka from southern India to work on the British-era tea and rubber plantations.

Buddhist, Christian, Muslim and Hindu leaders, besides members of civil society, joined the foot march in a show of solidarity with their cause.

Church groups in conflict-torn Myanmar have lent support to displaced people in camps in the western and southern regions following flash floods triggered by heavy rain.

Church officials and local aid workers said they have received reports of damages to houses inside camps in Chin state and Rakhine state.

A girl hangs clothes at a refugee camp in Sittwe on May 16 after cyclone Mocha made a landfall. To add to the misery of the affected people, flash floods triggered by incessant heavy rains since last week have displaced many people in western and southern Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

About 500 displaced people living in five camps in Paletwa township in Chin state have been affected by the flooding. One of camps is located inside St. Peter Catholic Church compound. The people were earlier devastated by Cyclone Mocha in May.

The camps were set up for people displaced after fighting between the military and rebel group Arakan Army started in 2018. A church worker said they were arranging to send cash from Lenten fund to repair damaged homes of the affected community.

Christians in Zhejiang province in eastern China have expressed their disappointment over a government plan to resume demolition of crosses in line with the socialist principles of the Chinese Communist Party. The province, home to about two million Protestants and about 200,000 Catholic Christians, has endured demolition of hundreds of crosses since 2014.