First Korean saint finds his place in St. Peter's Basilica

Catholic leaders in India have rejected a move by a central Indian state to award one million rupees or about 12,040 US dollars as compensation for mob lynching victims.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the financial compensation scheme for families of individuals, who are killed in mob lynching incidents. It also awards compensation to those who sustain injuries.

Indian Muslims hold candles and posters as they protest against the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in the eastern Jharkhand state, in Ahmedabad city on June 27, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Christian leaders said it is more important to protect people from such crimes and claimed the move exposes the failure of the administration. They called for tightening of laws so that no one dares to commit such a crime.

Since the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, India has seen a sharp rise in mob lynching of marginalized Dalits and minority Muslims by Hindu hardliners in the guise of protecting the cow, a sacred animal in Hinduism. Between 2012 and 2022, some 82 cases of violence by cow vigilante groups left 45 killed and 145 injured.

The Presbyterian Church in Pakistan has terminated a pastor who shot at his hand to fake an assassination attempt on him over blasphemy allegations in Punjab province.

The suspended Pastor Eleazar Sidhu voluntarily confessed to colleagues and friends that the injury was self-inflicted, the Presbyterian Church said in a statement. The fake shooting came weeks after Muslim mobs attacked 21 churches and 400 Christian houses in the Christian neighborhood of Jaranwala.

Civil society activists and members of the Christian community hold placards as they take part in a protest to condemn the attacks on churches in Pakistan, in Karachi on Aug. 18. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Sidhu earlier complained to police that he was shot by a “bearded person.” Blasphemy is a serious crime in Pakistan warranting life and death sentences. Both Muslims and minorities such as Christians have been targeted by hardline Muslims for alleged blasphemous acts.

Hardliners have accused Christians of exploiting blasphemy cases to find asylum abroad. Christian leaders say that hundreds of Pakistani Christians have fled the country and is seeking relocation to Western countries due to “threats, persecution and lack of security.”

Amid a heated political climate and intensifying government crackdown ahead of the national elections, a Bangladesh court on Thursday sentenced two leading human rights activists to two years in jail. Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan have led the Odhikar organization for decades.

They have documented thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances of opposition activists, and police brutalities. The two were charged for a fact-finding report they compiled 10 years ago on extrajudicial killings.

Adilur Rahman Khan, a leader of the Odhikar organization, looks on from a police vehicle, outside a court in Dhaka on Sept. 14. (Photo: AFP)

Western governments and human rights groups have strongly criticized the ruling Awami League government for the clampdown on the opposition, free speech and rights activists. Some 72 rights groups condemned the sentencing of Khan and Ellan.

Odhikar has defended human rights in Bangladesh since 1994 and worked closely with United Nations bodies and global human rights groups. Last year, the government revoked its operating license after accusing it of tarnishing Bangladesh's image.

The Vatican has dismissed a Filipino Catholic priest for sexual abuse involving minors. In a circular last Sunday, Diocese of Borongan said Pio Cultura Aclon is "no longer a cleric and cannot exercise priestly ministry in the Church.”

Diocesan chancellor his laicization followed due process and all parties were given the opportunity to defend themselves. The diocese and the Philippine bishops’ conference did not give details of Aclon’s crimes.

Pio Cultura Aclon is seen in this file image. The Vatican defrocked him from priesthood for alleged sexual abuse of minors. (Photo: Facebook)

Aclon, however, denied that due process was followed and alleged the diocese failed to provide him a copy of the Vatican letter. He claimed he was a victim of “politics in the Church” because he has been a staunch defender of the controversial 1948 apparition of Mary the Mediatrix of All Grace, which the Vatican refused to recognize.

His lawyer issued a legal notice demanding the Vatican letter from the diocese.

A court in communist China has convicted a Catholic priest for “fraud” after allegedly refusing to join state-run organizations including the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. The court imposed administrative penalties on Father Joseph Yang Xiaoming for “impersonating religious personnel.”