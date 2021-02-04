X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

'First' Indonesian prelate receives Covid-19 vaccine

Bishop Pius Riana Prapdi of Ketapang calls on Catholics to help achieve herd immunity by having their shots

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Updated: February 04, 2021 06:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Feb 3, 2021
2

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
3

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
4

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
5

Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism

Feb 3, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Feb 2, 2021
7

The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless

Feb 1, 2021
8

Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Feb 3, 2021
9

Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians

Feb 1, 2021
10

Myanmar military condemned after staging coup

Feb 1, 2021
Support UCA News
'First' Indonesian prelate receives Covid-19 vaccine

Bishop Pius Riana Prapdi of Ketapang was vaccinated on Feb. 2. (Photo courtesy of Dokpen KWI)

Bishop Pius Riana Prapdi of Ketapang has helped spur Indonesia’s Covid-19 vaccination drive by becoming what many believe to be the first Catholic prelate in the country to receive the vaccine

The prelate was among eight local dignitaries who received their first doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine in Ketapang in West Kalimantan province on Feb. 2.

“I did this with a joyful heart. I received the Covid-19 jab in my left arm and hardly felt anything,” he told UCA News.

He praised the government for not wasting any time in launching the vaccination drive.

“Our lives are really affected by the pandemic which has ravaged our country this past year,” he said.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

Bishop Prapdi, who is also chairman of the Commission for Youth of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), called on Catholics, particularly young people, to support and receive vaccinations

“Do not be afraid. By receiving the vaccine, young people can become the protectors of those who cannot receive it. This is a true act of surrendering themselves to saving others,” he said, adding that he will receive his second dose on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, Bishop Edwaldus Martinus Sedu of Maumere in the predominantly Catholic East Nusa Tenggara province said he will receive his first dose by the end of the week.

“I am ready for this,” the 58-year-old prelate told UCA News.

Bishop Sedu, who is also chairman of the KWI’s education commission, said he led a prayer meeting and blessed the vaccine on Feb. 3 following a request by the local health agency.

Related News

“It seems that I was the only bishop in Indonesia who has done so. Catholics are the majority group here. Also, local people believe that all activities should be blessed first,” he said.

According to him, Bishop Prapdi was the first bishop to receive the vaccine. “I might be wrong, but I have never heard of any other bishop having had it,” he said.

Indonesia, which has been the hardest-hit country in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, began its vaccination drive on Jan. 13 after receiving approval from its Food and Drug Monitoring Agency and the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

According to an MUI fatwa (religious edict), the vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech was "pure and halal" and "could be used by Muslims as long as their safety is guaranteed by credible experts.”

The country seeks to deliver shots to 181.5 million people to create herd immunity.

President Joko Widodo was the first to receive the vaccine along with dozens of officials, including Father Agustinus Heri Wibowo, executive secretary of the KWI’s Commission for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs.

As of Feb. 3, Indonesia had recorded 1,099,687 Covid-19 cases and 30,581 deaths.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Vietnam closes schools after Covid-19 outbreak
Vietnam closes schools after Covid-19 outbreak
Philippines all set to begin anniversary events
Philippines all set to begin anniversary events
Indonesia bans forced religious attire in state schools
Indonesia bans forced religious attire in state schools
World faith leaders express solidarity with Myanmar people
World faith leaders express solidarity with Myanmar people
40,000 migrant workers confined in Thai factories
40,000 migrant workers confined in Thai factories
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Feb 4, 2021
Vietnam closes schools after Covid-19 outbreak
Feb 4, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Philippines all set to begin anniversary events
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
India's Catholic forum pledges support for striking farmers
Feb 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Feb 4, 2021
Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021
India's mammoth budget ignores millions of poor
Feb 3, 2021
Progressive party challenges Thailand's royal defamation law
Feb 3, 2021
Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors
Feb 3, 2021

Features

Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
Korean nun spreads Gospel with prayer and poetry
Feb 4, 2021
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Elderly US nuns hit by Covid-19 wait for vaccines
Feb 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Fraternity is the new frontier of humanity says pope

Fraternity is the new frontier of humanity, says pope
Congolese bishops express serious reservations over presidential election

Congolese bishops express "serious reservations" over presidential election
The interreligious body thats promoting the popes vision of human fraternity

The interreligious body that’s promoting the pope’s vision of human fraternity
Vatican official says Church was wrong to remain silent on children of priests

Vatican official says Church was wrong to remain silent on children of priests

Evangelizing in Paraguay still a priority despite pandemic

Evangelizing in Paraguay still a priority despite pandemic

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant me the courage to stand up for what I know is right

Lord, grant me the courage to stand up for what I know is right
O God, straighten the tyrannical rulers of the world

O God, straighten the tyrannical rulers of the world

St. Agatha

St. Agatha
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.