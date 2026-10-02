First German study on spiritual abuses finds dioceses ignoring them

St. Paul’s Cathedral, Munster, Germany. (Photo: Wikipedia)
An investigation presented on Sept. 25, in Münster, Germany, reveals that the dioceses of Münster and Osnabrück allowed themselves to be blinded by the “spiritual fruit” and the high number of vocations in certain religious communities.
Read the full article on Global Catholic.
This article is presented by UCA News in association with "Global Catholic."
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