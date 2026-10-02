First German study on spiritual abuses finds dioceses ignoring them

Keep the light of Catholic journalism bright

As UCA News approaches 50 years of unwavering service to the Church in Asia, we reaffirm our promise to remain:

Free and accessible to all

Independent and courageous

A trusted voice in an increasingly noisy world

But to continue — and to grow stronger — we need your support.

Your contribution helps keep UCA News a beacon of truth, faith, and integrity for millions across Asia and beyond.

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