News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Firing from Myanmar kills Rohingya in Bangladesh camp

More than a million Rohingya live in camps in southern Bangladesh that comprise the world’s largest refugee settlements

Firing from Myanmar kills Rohingya in Bangladesh camp

Rohingya refugees walk a "Go home campaign" rally demanding repatriation at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on June 19. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 17, 2022 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: September 17, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

A 18-year-old Rohingya man was killed and at least six more people injured Friday when mortar shells fired from Myanmar landed inside Bangladesh, officials and Rohingya sources said.

Some one million mostly Muslim Rohingya refugees live in dozens of camps in Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Cox's Bazar, after vast numbers fled a crackdown by the military of Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017.

At the same time, across the border in Rakhine state, the Myanmar military regularly clashes with the Arakan Army, which has for years fought a war for autonomy for the area's ethnic Rakhine population.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Dil Mohammad, the leader of a Rohingya group living on the border at Tumbru, said the 18-year-old man was killed when mortar shells fired from Myanmar hit the area late Friday, sowing panic among the refugees.

Lieutenant-General Faizur Rahman, head of operations of the Border Guards Bangladesh, told AFP that a Rohingya was killed in the shelling.

His troops had secured the frontier and strong protests would be lodged with Myanmar, he added.

A senior Bangladeshi civilian official said at least six more people had been injured at Konapara, a border village inside Bangladesh.

It is the latest in a series of incidents where shells have exploded in Bangladesh, but the first to cause a fatality.

Earlier this month, Dhaka expressed "deep concern over falling mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory, indiscriminate aerial firing from Myanmar in the bordering areas, and air space violation from Myanmar".

Bangladesh's foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar's envoy in Dhaka three times in recent weeks to convey the country's "grave concerns" over the mortar shells.

Dhaka hopes that repatriation of the Rohingya will start later this year, but experts say the clashes between the Myanmar military and rebels mean the conditions do not exist for the Rohingya to agree to return to their villages.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

French Orthodox Church opens inquiry into child abuse French Orthodox Church opens inquiry into child abuse
Firing from Myanmar kills Rohingya in Bangladesh camp Firing from Myanmar kills Rohingya in Bangladesh camp
UN rights body urges Japan to amend disability laws UN rights body urges Japan to amend disability laws
Pakistani bishops seek more help after deadly flooding Pakistani bishops seek more help after deadly flooding
Pope revamps fund for Latin America, Caribbean Pope revamps fund for Latin America, Caribbean
Curia called to help bishops, bishops' conferences Curia called to help bishops, bishops' conferences
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

You cannot serve both God and money

You cannot serve both God and money

Gospel reflection for the Twenty-Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time (Lk 16, 1-13)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.