X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Fire claims 18 lives in Indian hospital’s Covid-19 section

Rights activists see government negligence in repeated hospital accidents

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: May 01, 2021 01:14 PM GMT

Updated: May 02, 2021 02:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Truth about shooting will help South Sudan, bishop-designate says

Apr 30, 2021
2

Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims

Apr 30, 2021
3

Priest wants Filipino drug war victims to mind their own business

Apr 29, 2021
4

Jailed Indian Jesuit moves high court seeking bail

Apr 29, 2021
5

Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism

Apr 29, 2021
6

Arrest warrant for exiled Cambodian opposition leader

Apr 29, 2021
7

Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold

Apr 30, 2021
8

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb

Apr 30, 2021
9

China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies

Apr 30, 2021
10

Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony

Apr 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Fire claims 18 lives in Indian hospital’s Covid-19 section

Charred medical equipment are seen inside a ward of the Patel Welfare Covid Hospital after a fire broke out overnight killing 16 Covid-19 patients including one health worker, in Bharuch some 190 km from Ahmedabad on May 1, 2021. (Sam Pathaky/ AFP)

A fire in a government hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat burnt to death sixteen Covid-19 patients and two nurses on May 1 in the second such incident in a fortnight in the country, where the pandemic’s second wave has crippled the medical facilities.

Such repeated accidents in state-run hospitals show the horrible neglect faced by government facilities meant for the poor, said Catholic leaders in the state.

The fire broke out in the ICU unit of the Patel Welfare Hospital in Bharuch district. It erupted at midnight reportedly caused by a short circuit. Patients who escaped the fire have been moved to nearby hospitals.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishop Jose Chittooparambil of Rajkot diocese said the “it was very shocking to learn the death of so many pandemic patients and two nurses.”

Jesuit rights activist Jesuit Father Cedric Prakash, based in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, said people come to hospitals to save their lives.

“But it is a sad case when patients die in hospitals because of accidents,” he said adding that such accidents do not reflect well on the hospitals.

The priest told UCA News May 1 that a  probe should bring the culprits to the book and “they should be given exemplary punishment.”

He said the second wave of the pandemic outbreak “has exposed the horrible situation of the medical facilities in the state.”

On April 23 a fire in Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state in western India, killed 13 Covid-19 patients.

In another similar incident, 22 Covid-19 patients were killed following an oxygen leakage in a hospital in Nashik also in Maharashtra on April 21.

Father Prakash accused the federal and the state governments “of abdicating their responsibilities in developing proper public health system in the state.”

“They always insisted on promoting the private health care system rather than the public health care system. And now the poor, marginalized and the middle class are dying for want of basic treatment after the second wave of pandemic hit the state,” the priest said.

“Hundreds of thousand people are dying in Gujarat daily following pandemic infection as they do not have access to basic medical facilities,” the activist priest lamented.

He said experts had cautioned of the impending danger of the second wave of the pandemic “but the government did nothing to address it,” he said.

The Jesuit said most government hospitals “have buildings but don’t have required number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to run them,” the priest said.

The Catholic Church “used to offer our institutions and people whenever the state faced calamities such as earthquakes, but now the situation is different as it is a contagion” and just volunteers are not enough to address it, he said.

Gujarat is among the worst-hit states in the country. It recorded 4,252 new Covid-19 positive cases and 173 death on April 30 as the country added close to 400,000 new cases.

Also Read

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling
Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
Rights bodies urge Sri Lankan govt to set up truth commission
Rights bodies urge Sri Lankan govt to set up truth commission
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Jailed Indian Jesuit moves high court seeking bail
Jailed Indian Jesuit moves high court seeking bail
Caritas Bangladesh distributes drinking water in coastal areas
Caritas Bangladesh distributes drinking water in coastal areas

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling
May 2, 2021
Fire claims 18 lives in Indian hospital’s Covid-19 section
May 1, 2021
Pilgrimage book mixes spiritual meaning with Holy Land geography
May 1, 2021
Church turns to prayer with Mary in times of trouble
May 1, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021

Features

Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Wherever faith resides

Wherever faith resides
Priesthood Reimagined

Priesthood, Reimagined
Pruned to bear fruit

Pruned to bear fruit
The dual vocation of the married deacon

The dual vocation of the married deacon
Muslims in Sri Lanka protest plans to ban the burqa

Muslims in Sri Lanka protest plans to ban the burqa
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 2 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 2 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Monday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord, open my eyes to Your presence

Lord, open my eyes to Your presence
Fill us with apostolic zeal to give Jesus to all people

Fill us with apostolic zeal to give Jesus to all people
Sts. Philip and James the Less, Apostles | Saint of the Day

Sts. Philip and James the Less, Apostles | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.