News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Find authenticity in charitable acts, pope tells young people

Pope Francis also praised a coalition of Catholic charities working with the Vatican to assist the Eastern churches

Find authenticity in charitable acts, pope tells young people

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after being discharged from the Gemelli hospital in Rome on June 16, 2023, where he underwent abdominal surgery last week. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: June 23, 2023 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: June 23, 2023 04:50 AM GMT

To live charitably and authentically, young people must develop a sense of compassion to align their hearts with their charitable acts, Pope Francis said.

"The pierced heart of God frees us from thinking of charity as a profession, a calculation of sheer philanthropy, a bureaucracy of goodness or, worse, a network of political interests," he wrote to participants in the plenary assembly of ROACO, a coalition of Catholic charities working with the Vatican to assist the Eastern churches, and its youth conference.

Pope Francis met the group June 22 but, according to Vatican News, he told them he would not read his prepared remarks since he was still experiencing difficulty breathing from the general anesthesia he underwent for his June 7 abdominal surgery. His speech was handed out instead.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

"The cross, the ultimate participation of God in the suffering of humanity," he wrote, "provides Christians, particularly young people, with the authenticity that they are searching for, the courage to bear witness, the strength to overcome individualism and indifference, which today are all the rage, and increases compassion."

Pope Francis thanked ROACO for its "proactive solidarity that helps heal wounds like a caress on the face of someone who is suffering. A caress that restores hope amidst the turmoil of conflict."

"There is a tremendous contrast" between the reality of war today  "and the plan of God -- a plan of peace, fraternity and concord for everyone," he said. God's plan "invites us to stop fighting each other and instead unite our efforts to fight famine and sickness."

Pope Francis also praised the ROACO plenary assembly's focus on the experience of young people in the Eastern Catholic churches, which he called a "wise" choice. "Young people want to be protagonists of the common good, which should be the 'compass' of social action," the pope said.

Directing his words to the young people present, the pope urged them to be "sentinels of peace for everyone, prophets who dream and proclaim a world that is different and no longer divided."

Pope Francis also thanked the participants for the relief they provided after the February earthquake in Turkey and Syria, where he noted it is still difficult to send financial aid through normal banking systems, and for their support to internally displaced persons and refugees in Ukraine.

The pope urged the participants "not to be lacking in concrete closeness, closeness of prayer and charity, to the war-torn Ukrainian people," and praised their other projects underway in Iran, Turkey and Eritrea.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodia amends election laws ahead of national polls Cambodia amends election laws ahead of national polls
2 dead, 7 missing in Philippines fishing boat mishap 2 dead, 7 missing in Philippines fishing boat mishap
The Astalli Center 2023 Annual Report The Astalli Center 2023 Annual Report
Church of England dumps oil and gas investments Church of England dumps oil and gas investments
Multifaith event urges solidarity with refugees, displaced people Multifaith event urges solidarity with refugees, displaced people
Religious liberty violations driven by 'tense' global conditions Religious liberty violations driven by 'tense' global conditions
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Suixian/Suizhou, formerly Sui County is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Diocese of Allahabad

Diocese of Allahabad

With a land area of 46, 774 square kilometers, the diocese covers 12 civil districts of Uttar Pradesh state: Allahabad,

Read more
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

In a land area of 3,799 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers comprising the provinces of Misamis Oriental

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

Apostolic Vicariate of Vientiane

In a land area of about 74,195 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Bolikhamxai, Houaphan, Vientiane and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.