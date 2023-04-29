News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints

Advocates for dozens of Americans declared 'venerable' or 'servants of God' are still awaiting elevation due to lack of funds

Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints

American Catholic acitivist Dorothy Day is among dozens of potential saints. (Photo: Catholic Herald UK)

Kimberley Heatherington, OSV News

By Kimberley Heatherington, OSV News

Published: April 29, 2023 07:22 AM GMT

Updated: April 29, 2023 07:27 AM GMT

"Don't call me a saint," admonished Dorothy Day, journalist, activist and co-founder of the Catholic Worker Movement. "I don't want to be dismissed so easily."

While Day fiercely sought to avoid holy titles during her lifetime, there are many Catholics who hope she will one day have "saint" attached to her name.

But for every Dorothy Day -- or St. Teresa of Kolkata, St. Oscar Romero or St. John Paul II -- there may be hundreds, even thousands, of anonymous potential saints who are not raised to the altars for a very simple reason: Their advocates just can not afford it.

There are only 15 American saints and blesseds -- but dozens of Americans declared "venerable" or "servants of God" are still awaiting elevation.

The sainthood process entails expenses for research, travel, translation and, if the cause progresses, beatification and canonization ceremonies. On average, costs have been reported to total around $250,000 -- with some high-profile causes potentially topping $1 million.

While ultimately conducted by the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, causes are typically initiated by a diocese, religious order or nonprofit lay group. The intricacies of the canonization process -- with stages marked by the titles "servant of God," "venerable," "blessed" and "saint" -- also poses a challenge for under-resourced dioceses.

While only one Indigenous North American -- St. Kateri Tekakwitha -- has achieved it, the six American Black Catholics with causes underway have waited a total of 720 years for sainthood: Pierre Touissant (1766-1853), Father Augustus Tolton (1854-1897), Mother Mary Lange (1784-1882), Henriette DeLille (1813-1862), Julia Greeley (1833?-1918), and Sister Thea Bowman (1937-1990).

Ralph E. Moore Jr., a lifelong Catholic and African American parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Baltimore and a member of its Social Justice Committee, has organized a canonization letter-writing campaign to Pope Francis, urging him to advance their sainthood.

"Not having enough money is one of the reasons there are no Black saints from the United States," Moore wrote in his April 13 "Moore Report" in AFRO News. He minced no words in saying that today Black Catholics do not have recognized saints from this country as a result of the church's "contradiction of the Gospels" by white Catholics engaging in slavery and segregation, preventing generations of Black Catholics from entering the priesthood, episcopate and religious life up to the latter half of the 20th century. This has left Black Catholics with far fewer resources to mobilize compared to white Catholics.

Moore said canonization costs become a kind of "poll tax which served as a precondition of exercising the right to vote (going back to the late 19th century in some states)."

On the low end, the cost for all six could end up $1.5 million or -- as Moore pointed out -- as much as $6 million on the high end once the complicated process is complete.

In addition to undisputed holiness, there is intense research, reams of paperwork, continuous fundraising, potential discrimination -- and sometimes, a few unanticipated roadblocks.

"I think the most frustrating thing sometimes is being able to accumulate the information that is needed," said Father Len Plazewski of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, Florida, vice postulator for the canonization of the Martyrs of La Florida, a group of Native American and Spanish Catholics -- priests and laypeople -- killed in Florida between 1549-1712.

"In the case of martyrdom, it's not enough to know the person died. How did they die? Who killed them? What was the motivation of the killer? Those things have to be known," Father Plazewski explained. "We've had a couple of dead ends along the way that kind of delayed us."

That delay spans more than 300 years, and three previous attempts to forward the cause. Undeterred, Father Plazewski cheerfully observed, "This is the fourth time -- but the fourth time is the charm."

Supported by a lay association, eight dioceses have marshaled their resources for the Martyrs of La Florida -- six of the seven dioceses of Florida, the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, and the Diocese of Richmond, Virginia.

For the La Florida martyrs, Catholicism "was not just something foreign missionaries bought," said Father Plazewski. "It was deeply inculcated in the lives of these people, so much so that they chose suffering and death over denying their faith."

Addressing the lack of Native American saints, Father Plazewski suggested "there's a bit of injustice with the North American Martyrs -- St. John de Brebeuf, Isaac Jogues and companions; it's the eight Jesuits. Well, yes -- those eight Jesuits were martyred; died for the faith. But along with them were native peoples -- Hurons and Algonquin peoples -- who suffered just as terribly, and were also martyred. However, they were not included in (that) cause."

The discrepancy was indirectly highlighted by St. John Paul II in a 1983 visit to Canada where he paid tribute to Joseph Chiwatenhwa, his wife Marie Aonetta, and their family members -- Wendat (Huron) contemporaries of the 17th-century Jesuit martyrs -- saying they "lived and witness to their faith in a heroic manner ... and provide even today eloquent models for lay ministry." However, despite this strong papal praise, no formal cause has opened in Canada.

Similarly, St. Kateri Tekakwitha's contemporaries, Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) martyrs from Kahnawake, Quebec, who died for their faith in upstate New York in the 1690s, also have received no formal, universal recognition.

Journalist John Allen Jr. -- editor of the Catholic news site Crux and a senior Vatican analyst for CNN -- told OSV News, "I think there probably are causes that never get off the ground, simply because there's no organization that has the resources to be able to bring it forward. In terms of identifying saints that never were, they never register on the radar screen."

Allen gave just one example: "I'm aware of religious orders that have made conscious decisions not to invest in trying to move particular causes forward because they think there are better uses for their limited resources."

According to Allen and others, the opaqueness of the process has led to allegations of both confusion and price-gouging, with unscrupulous researchers overcharging for various services. In response, the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints published a list of expected fees. But that, too, generated controversy. "There are some people who think making saints should not be like ordering a meal in a restaurant," said Allen, "where you're given a menu, and prices are listed for various things."

Geography also is a determining factor. "My guess," Allen said, "would be that there are all kinds of presentable sainthood candidacies across the developing world that never get off the ground -- not because there's no sanctity, but because there's no resources."

Another Native American cause is that of He?бka Sбpa -- commonly known as Servant of God Nicholas Black Elk (1863-1950) of the Oglala Lakota people. A survivor of the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre, the Lakota holy man became Catholic in 1904, and is reputed to have brought more than 400 people to baptism.

"I read 'Black Elk Speaks'; it was required reading in high school," said Deacon Bill White, who is Lakota and the diocesan postulator for Black Elk's cause, speaking of a 1932 biography by John G. Neihardt of Black Elk's early life. However, the book doesn't mention Black Elk's Catholicism, "so I was kind of in awe that he was a catechist," Deacon White said.

A deacon ministering in the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota, Deacon White began his role as the diocese's postulator for Black Elk's cause in 2017, and told OSV News the process has been fairly smooth, if not without its challenges. Rapid City is among U.S. dioceses identified and supported as "Extension dioceses" by Catholic Extension. The designation, according to Catholic Extension, indicates "isolated and/or financially under-resourced Catholic dioceses."

"We are a small diocese -- and just like other dioceses, I think we're struggling," he said. Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "Financially, everybody's probably not contributing as much as they used to."

The Black Elk cause was financially assisted by the Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world. The Knights also have financially supported the cause of Father Emil J. Kapaun (1916-1951), a U.S. Army chaplain and Medal of Honor recipient from Kansas who died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp.

Scott Carter, coordinator for Father Kapaun's cause in the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, told OSV News that Father Kapaun's sainthood progress was delayed after being introduced in 1993 by the predecessor for the U.S. Military Archdiocese. He believed finding the personnel and possibly the funds played a role before the Diocese of Wichita took up the cause in 2008.

In 2021, the U.S government identified Father Kapaun's remains, which are now entombed in Wichita's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

While the Vatican maintains a fund for "poor causes," it's impossible to assist all those who need help.

And that is a disappointing prospect to Carter.

"The way the Holy Spirit has used Father (Kapaun)'s life," Carter said, "I would hate to see someone who's deserving -- someone who can make a big impact; who really inspires people -- who struggles to move forward just because of the cost."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Easter conflict avoided at disputed Christian center in Ukraine Easter conflict avoided at disputed Christian center in Ukraine
Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints Finances bottleneck hinders canonization of American saints
Recognize God at work, pope tells Hungarian clergy, religious Recognize God at work, pope tells Hungarian clergy, religious
One family, five candidates rule rural Thailand One family, five candidates rule rural Thailand
China blames Philippine patrol boat for near-crash China blames Philippine patrol boat for near-crash
Film bares ill-effects of tourism on Indonesia’s Flores Island Film bares ill-effects of tourism on Indonesia’s Flores Island
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai

The Apostolic Prefecture of Weihai is a Latin Catholic pre-diocesan jurisdiction based in the port city

Read more
Diocese of Allahabad

Diocese of Allahabad

With a land area of 46, 774 square kilometers, the diocese covers 12 civil districts of Uttar Pradesh state: Allahabad,

Read more
Archdiocese of Taipei

Archdiocese of Taipei

Taipei archdiocese is situated at the northern part of Taiwan, which includes Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei and

Read more
Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima diocese was created on Dec. 18, 1965, and covers an area of 41,148 square kilometres. It comprises

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.