X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Film to feature Korea's first Catholic martyr-priest

St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon was beheaded for refusing to renounce his Catholic faith at the age of 25

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 15, 2021 06:01 AM GMT

Updated: November 15, 2021 06:23 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics

Nov 12, 2021
2

Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?

Nov 12, 2021
3

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education

Nov 12, 2021
4

China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop

Nov 12, 2021
5

Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings

Nov 12, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand

Nov 12, 2021
7

Vietnam recognizes parish after 30 years

Nov 12, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 12, 2021
9

Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood

Nov 12, 2021
10

Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre

Nov 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Film to feature Korea's first Catholic martyr-priest

St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon (1821-46), the first Korean Catholic priest-martyr, is now a subject of a new biopic film titled 'A Birth.' (Photo: YouTube)

Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first Catholic priest of Korea who was martyred for his faith in the 19th century and declared a saint in 1984, is the subject of a new biographical film paying tribute to him on his 200th birth anniversary.

Prominent South Korean filmmaker Park Heung-sik will direct the film titled A Birth and filming is due to begin later this month, reported Korea Times. The film is expected to hit theaters in November 2022. Actor Yoon Si-yoon will play the role of St. Andrew Kim.

Director Park said he has undertaken extensive research of the life and legacy of the famed priest from his birth to his death at the age of 25.

"I want to tell people about the extraordinary achievements of Kim, not only as a Catholic martyr but as an adventurer who wandered across sea and land during a turbulent era. Kim was one of few Koreans who deliberately accepted Western culture through language and education. In other words, he was a leader of new thoughts," said Park.

The director, however, pointed out that despite being a biopic on a prominent religious leader, the film will not focus exclusively on religion but also on social, political and economic scenario of the era.

"In the Joseon era, cholera was a public health challenge. Now, we are fighting against Covid-19. The pandemic has reinforced inequality and made people more selfish. This movie will be heart-warming, with a contemporary resonance, as it will give a perspective on what we can learn from Kim to cope with the post-pandemic challenges. The world needs more people like Kim," he added.

It is my true honor to be joining this masterful movie. Since Kim's spirits and actions live in the hearts of so many, this movie has a different sort of pressure

Andrew Kim, born in 1821, was the son of Christian converts, according to Franciscan media. He was baptized at the age of 15. He then traveled to a seminary in Macau, China, and returned to his homeland after six years through Manchuria. The same year, he crossed the Yellow Sea to Shanghai where he was ordained a priest.

Father Andrew was assigned to arrange for more missionaries to enter Korea secretly by a coastal route that would elude border patrols. He was arrested, tortured and beheaded by the Han River near Seoul in 1846.

The Saenamteo Martyrs' Shrine in Ichon-dong in Seoul's Yongsan District bears the legacy of the saint’s martyrdom. He is now the patron saint of clergy in Korea.

During the early days of Christianity in Korea, the country was ruled by the staunchly Buddhist Joseon dynasty (1392-1910) who viewed Christianity as a subversive Western religion. Thousands of Catholics were murdered for refusing to renounce their faith.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The saint’s father, Ignatius Kim, was martyred during the persecution of 1839. Paul Chong Hasang, a lay apostle and married man, was 45 when he died.

In 1984, during his visit to South Korea, Pope John Paul II canonized 103 martyrs including Andrew Kim, Kim's father Ignatius, Paul Chong and seven French missionaries who had been martyred in the 19th century. 

Actor Yoon will play young Andrew Kim and actors Lee Ho-won and Lim Hyun-soo will play two seminary students, Choi Yang-eop and Choi Bang-je, who traveled with him to Macau.

"It is my true honor to be joining this masterful movie. Since Kim's spirits and actions live in the hearts of so many, this movie has a different sort of pressure," actor Yoon said.

Choi Yang-eop, popularly dubbed the St. Paul of Korea for his massive evangelization efforts, is a Korean Catholic priest and first non-martyr who is on the final stage of achieving sainthood.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop
China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop
Catacombs to remind Korean Catholics of early persecution
Catacombs to remind Korean Catholics of early persecution
Chinese ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution
Chinese ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution
Hong Kong's 'Captain America' protester jailed over slogans
Hong Kong's 'Captain America' protester jailed over slogans
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
Support Us

Latest News

US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Christians stand with vulnerable Dalits
Nov 15, 2021
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid
Nov 15, 2021
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Nov 15, 2021
US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change
Nov 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021

Features

Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation

Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation
Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse

Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse
The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin

The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin
Field hospital or battlefield

Field hospital or battlefield?
Vatican releases itinerary for popes journey to Cyprus and Greece

Vatican releases itinerary for pope's journey to Cyprus and Greece
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.