Film on murdered Franciscan Clarist nun released in India

Blessed Rani Maria was stabbed to death for helping landless peasants in the central state of Madhya Pradesh

Senior nuns of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation carry the relics of Blessed Rani Maria for veneration, marking the first feast day of the nun's beatification, in Madhya Pradesh on Feb. 24, 2018. (Photo: Saji Thomas/UCA News)

A short film on the life and mission of Blessed Rani Maria, a Franciscan Clarist nun who was murdered in 1995, has been released in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The 42-minute film titled Sr Maria, a story of forgiveness, produced by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), Amala Province, Bhopal, with technical assistance from Atmadarshan Television, an online channel run by the Diocese of Indore, was premiered at the Prerna Sadan in Indore city on May 27.

Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal of Indore was present and recalled the contributions of the nun as a missionary and social reformer.

Known as Sister Rani, she was stabbed to death by a hired killer on a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Feb. 25, 1995.

Her work among poor landless people had upset some landlords and money lenders, leading to the nun’s murder at the age of 41 while on her way home to Kerala in southern India.

“Now times have changed. Our mission has become more difficult compared to the past,” said Father Babu Joseph, former spokesperson of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, while speaking at the film screening.

Since its release, some 30,000 people have watched the film and many appreciated the FCC for its initiative to tell the inspirational life story of Blessed Maria

Though the film focuses on forgiveness, it also sheds light on the challenges of a Christian missionary's life while selflessly serving the poor, the Divine Word priest told UCA News.

“The film definitely reminds us that our social welfare work among the poor and the needy, unlike in the past, is going to cost more, like in the case of Blessed Maria and other dedicated persons, not only from Christianity but from all religions,” Father Babu said.

He regretted that despite the contributions made by the Christian community in the field of education, especially for the deprived sections of Indian society, attempts were being made to erase this fact under some pretext or other.

The Franciscan Clarist nun was declared blessed on Nov. 4, 2017.

