Film highlights Indonesian farmers' mining fight

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta
Updated: February 16, 2022 11:03 AM GMT
A documentary supported by a Catholic group highlights the steadfastness of Catholic farmers in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province battling against mining companies that have destroyed their livelihoods.Gelombang Tambang Satar Punda (Satar Punda Mining Wave), which was released on Feb. 15, was produced in a collaboration between the Franciscans’ Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission, the Mining Advocacy Network, independent media project WatchDoc and a local journalist.The 23-minute documentary focuses on the lives of residents in two villages in East Manggarai district on the island of Flores.
They say they have been badly impacted after land was left barren and water sources disappeared after their village became a manganese mining site for 20 years before being abandoned by the company.In the film, residents of a village called Lengko Lolok also express their anxiety over a proposed limestone quarry that could see them evicted and relocated.Franciscan Father Alsis Goa Wonga, who is featured in the film, said the local landscape has been seriously damaged and this is a serious challenge for local people dependent on the agrarian sector.
They should survive from agriculture and animal husbandry and weaving, which they have been doing for generations. Mining actually causes them to lose it all
"What people have experienced for two decades during the manganese mining operation threatens to return," he said, referring to the quarry.Melky Nahar, the film's executive producer and campaign manager for the Mining Advocacy Network, said the film wants to show that instead of making local people prosperous, they are suffering.“They should survive from agriculture and animal husbandry and weaving, which they have been doing for generations. Mining actually causes them to lose it all,” he said.He said the film was part of ongoing resistance efforts against limestone quarry permits that have been issued by the government.
