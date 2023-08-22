News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Philippines

Filipinos urged to uphold legacy of Benigno Aquino Jr

Country marks 40th anniversary of opposition leader's assassination which later triggered the People Power Revolution

Filipinos urged to uphold legacy of Benigno Aquino Jr

Benigno 'Ninoy' S. Aquino. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 22, 2023 03:17 AM GMT

Updated: August 22, 2023 04:22 AM GMT

Church leaders and rights activists called on people to fight corruption and human rights abuses in the Philippines as they gathered to commemorate the life of Benigno Aquino Jr., the opposition leader whose death 40 years ago is credited with sparking the People Power Revolution.

Aquino, fondly called Ninoy, was assassinated on Aug. 21, 1983, on the tarmac of Manila International Airport on his return from self-imposed exile in the United States.

He was a staunch critic and political rival of Ferdinand Marcos, the country’s former dictator and father of current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Speculation spread that the assassination was the result of a conspiracy by the Marcos administration, which was not proved.

Some 16 members of the military were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1990 for his killing.

“Blood spilled on the tarmac of the airport forty years ago.… You are not alone, Ninoy [Aquino]. Thousands gathered and lined up under the heat of the sun to pay their respects to the body of Senator Ninoy,” said Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen in his homily during a Mass commemorating the 40th death anniversary of Aquino at St. Domingo Church in Manila's Quezon City.

“His blood-stained clothes … still bearing the marks of having fallen from the slaughter, shook the country in fear and blindness,” said the former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Philippines.

Villegas was then secretary of the late Archbishop Cardinal Jaime Sin of Manila, who played a leading role in the People Power Revolution that led to the ouster of Marcos in 1986.

The revolution ended his two decades of iron-fisted rule in the Catholic-majority nation marred by corruption and human rights violations including torture, detention, and killing of critics and political opponents.

The assassination galvanized the opposition, leading Aquino's widow, Corazon, to become the nation’s 11th president in the 1986 election.

Villegas urged his countrymen to “wake up from sleep” to fight against endemic corruption and seek justice for the ongoing killing of fellow citizens, referring to the deadly drug war waged by former president, Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippines is still unable to get back the stolen wealth, failing to halt high levels of corruption and the legal system is blindly covering up and protecting murderers who need to be hunted down by the law, he said.

According to the 2022 Corruption Perception Index, the Philippines ranks 116th among 180 countries, while rights groups estimate that between 12,000 and 30,000 were killed in Duterte’s “drug war.”

The government’s own data shows more than 6,190 people were killed in police operations from 2016 to August 2021, Human Rights Watch reported last year.

Human rights groups held rallies in the Philippines and abroad to pay tributes to Aquino on Aug. 21.

Filipino Americans gathered around Aquino’s memorial in Queens, New York.

Aquino was “a martyr” because he left a comfortable life in the US to restore democracy in his country, Filipino-American Josie Reyes told UCA News. 

Human rights groups say the Aquino family has been denied true justice as the mystery behind the assassination was never uncovered.

Also, since Marcos Jr. became president, there have been attempts to “revise history,” they said.

Marcos and his allies have been accused of flooding social media with fake news that martial law saw the “golden years” of Philippine history.

On Aquino’s death anniversary, Marcos called for unity among Filipinos to “transcend political barriers” to advance the interests of the nation.

“By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of relentlessness and resolve for many Filipinos,” Marcos said in a statement.

