X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency

Boxer told to join opposition and lend influence to help stop Duterte allies from winning next year's polls

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: August 23, 2021 08:23 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2021 09:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

SVD denies conspiracy in sex abuse case of defrocked Timor-Leste priest

Aug 20, 2021
2

Philippine bishop pledges to fight for justice in new mission

Aug 20, 2021
3

Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians

Aug 20, 2021
4

Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture

Aug 20, 2021
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 20, 2021
6

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam

Aug 20, 2021
7

Demand to shut down Sri Lanka gains momentum

Aug 20, 2021
8

Wealthy nations urged to share vaccines with Southeast Asia

Aug 20, 2021
9

Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo

Aug 22, 2021
10

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency
Manny Pacquiao is being urged to give up boxing and his dream of becoming president of the Philippines. (Photo: AFP)

Filipinos are urging boxing icon Manny Pacquiao to retire from boxing, give up his dream of leading the country and come out fighting for the opposition against anointed candidates of President Rodrigo Duterte in next year’s presidential election.

Pacquiao lost to Cuba’s WBA world welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas on points on Aug. 22 in Las Vegas, prompting many to urge him to say goodbye to the ring.

“Retire from boxing now while you are still the people’s champ. Give all you can to support the fight against corruption. Finish your term in the Senate, then start campaigning, give all your support to the opposition’s candidate in 2022,” Manila parishioner Thelma Amoranto said on Aug. 23.

Pacquaio should hang up his gloves and focus on serving the people as a philanthropist, she said.

She also said the boxing icon should focus on making laws that would benefit Filipino athletes.

“He is an athlete. Perhaps he can sponsor laws to protect athletes’ rights as well as giving funding for their training. The presidency is not for him.” Amoranto added.

With all the money you have, you can do a lot of help without the intrigues and complexities of politics

Others want the former champion to retire not just from boxing but also from politics.

“You will be doing yourself and your country a huge favor if that happens,” said Quezon City churchgoer Jeffrey Cruz.

Cruz said Pacquiao could save himself and his family from a stressful life in politics by starting a foundation rather than running for president in 2022.

“Better to be a private citizen and a philanthropist. With all the money you have, you can do a lot of help without the intrigues and complexities of politics,” he added.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cruz was referring to comments made by Pacquiao’s spokesman just before the Aug. 22 fight.

“The boxing is just a bonus. After the Las Vegas fight will be the biggest fight of his life in May [elections] next year,” Monico Puentevella told Al Jazeera.

“It does not matter who else is running but Manny Pacman Pacquiao is going to run for president … he will file his candidacy.” 

Father Emman Afable, a priest from Sorsogon city, said it was time for Filipinos to vote for leaders based on competence, not on popularity.

“This is my personal advocacy. Please, look at the track record of candidates. We elect leaders who do not value honest governance and human rights,” Afable told UCA News.

He said he feared Filipinos, by voting for Pacquiao, would be making the same mistake as they did when they made former actor Joseph Estrada president in 1998 and he was later impeached.

“We had an actor who got jailed because of corruption. Enough is enough,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bali 'suitcase killer' set for early release: lawyer
Bali 'suitcase killer' set for early release: lawyer
Vietnam deploys troops in fight against Covid-19
Vietnam deploys troops in fight against Covid-19
ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative
ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative
Are we out of options on Myanmar?
Are we out of options on Myanmar?
Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo
Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo
Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased
Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Bali 'suitcase killer' set for early release: lawyer
Aug 23, 2021
Indian capital opens first 'smog tower'
Aug 23, 2021
Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021
Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh
Aug 23, 2021
Vietnam deploys troops in fight against Covid-19
Aug 23, 2021
Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency
Aug 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021
Indian bishops' communal call to increase birth rates
Aug 23, 2021
Are we out of options on Myanmar?
Aug 23, 2021
Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021

Features

Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution
Aug 23, 2021
Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Two nuns murdered in South Sudan are martyrs says archbishop

Two nuns murdered in South Sudan are martyrs, says archbishop

Fear is a dying phenomenon

Fear is a dying phenomenon
National Catholic Bioethics Center still wishywashy on vaccine mandates

National Catholic Bioethics Center still wishy-washy on vaccine mandates
An unwinnable war

An unwinnable war
The matter of trust

The matter of trust
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 23 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 23 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle
Lord, lead me into Your light

Lord, lead me into Your light
Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today

Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today
Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day

Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.