Philippines

Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections

Catholic leaders have urged people to reject leaders who spread lies and resort to violence

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 26, 2022 04:03 AM GMT

Updated: February 26, 2022 04:15 AM GMT

Supporters of Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo light candles during a demonstration in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on Feb. 25 to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the People Power Revolution in 1986 that ousted the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic leaders in the Philippines have called on people to elect someone who respects life and commits to truly serve the nation, protect the environment and ensure a free, democratic society in the presidential elections in May.

A letter signed by the leaders of the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP) said: "Let us choose the candidates who respect our ability to decide based on truth, and who gives us the power to do so."

The Catholic leaders did not name any of the eight candidates in the race but urged voters to reject leaders who spread lies, resort to violence and exploit the poor for power and wealth.  

"Let us reject candidates who continue to exploit us through lies in order to get our votes. Let us not put into power those who clearly have vested interests: those who have a record of protecting oligarchs and the interests of the few," said the letter released on Feb. 24.

It further called upon Filipinos to discern who among the candidates does not endorse violence and extrajudicial killings.

Current President Rodrigo Duterte is accused of making political gains with his support for extrajudicial killings of drug users, peddlers and related criminals.

We have seen and we have heard the cry of the poor, which continues to demand for freedom from hunger and poverty; for justice in the face of murders and other crimes

Published reports show that since 2016 at least 7,742 civilians have been killed in his anti-drug operations.

The religious superiors said people need to see the election as “a referendum” on the type of governance they have experienced in the last six years.

“We have seen and we have heard the cry of the poor, which continues to demand for freedom from hunger and poverty; for justice in the face of murders and other crimes; for climate justice in the face of the worsening environmental situation in the country; for a better brand of public service in the face of corruption and apathy of those in power; and for peace in the face of violence,” they said.

According to the Election Commission of the Philippines, 65,721,230 Filipinos are registered to vote in the May 9 national and local elections.

“Given all that is happening in our society today, we all have a collective and moral obligation to help one another in improving the conditions of our nation, especially for the poor,” the letter concluded.

