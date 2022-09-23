Filipinos say ‘never forget’ on martial law anniversary

Buddhist temples across Sri Lanka will turn off lights to protest the steep hike in electricity tariffs in the crisis-hit nation.

The council of Buddhist monks has decided to keep temples across the nation without lights on Vap Poya, an important Buddhist feast day that falls on Oct. 9. The council said their decision is a show of dissent against the unreasonable 500 percent increase in electricity tariff.

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Poya a religious festival to mark the full moon, at Kelaniya Temple in Colombo on Sept. 10. (Photo: AFP)

The government said the decision to cut subsidies to religious places has stemmed from the crippling energy crisis. On Monday, Buddhist monks joined a street demonstration with the faithful to protest the energy price hike.

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the worst financial crisis amid a massive shortage of daily essentials including fuel and power. Millions are struggling as food inflation has hit a record high. World Bank ranks Sri Lanka fourth among the countries with the highest food inflation, behind Zimbabwe, Lebanon, and Venezuela.

Bangladeshi authorities have started evacuating hundreds of villagers from risky border areas amid ongoing conflict between Myanmar’s military and Arakan Army rebels in Rakhine state.

Bangladeshi media reported that Myanmar fighter jets violated the country’s air space on several occasions and the military fired mortar shells that fell on Bangladesh’s side. Some residents said they have fled the area out of fear.

A soldier of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrols near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in this file photo. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Last week, mortar shells hit and killed a Rohingya refugee and injured at least five in a makeshift refugee camp at Zero Line of the Tumbru border. The camp shelters about 4,500 Rohingya refugees from 621 families who fled a military crackdown in Rakhine in 2017.

They are among more than 750,000 Rohingya who crossed the border into Bangladesh following the atrocities. Bangladesh summoned Myanmar’s envoy to protest over military actions.

Two Jesuits serving in the Jakarta archdiocese of Indonesia have been suspended from priestly duties for seriously violating religious vows.

Indonesian Jesuit Provincial Father Benedictus Hari Juliawan confirmed Jesuit Fathers Gerardus Hadian Panamokta and Alexius Andang Listyo Binawan were suspended but didn’t provide details. He, however, termed the suspension as temporary which can be revoked.

Three Indonesian Jesuits taking final vows at Blessed Virgin Mary the Queen Parish in Jakarta on Feb. 2, 2022, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. (Photo: jcapsj.org)

Father Binawan, an expert in Church laws and an environmental activist, was an episcopal vicar of the archdiocese for 11 years from 2008. A letter circulated on social media said the Jesuits were banned from administering sacraments and carrying out pastoral service in accordance with the Code of Canon Law.

Father Binawan, one of the suspended priests, confirmed that he apologized to Jesuit priests serving in the archdiocese following his suspension.

The United Nations-backed war crimes tribunal in Cambodia upheld a conviction for genocide against the last surviving Khmer Rouge leader, Khieu Samphan, for his role in the slaughter of Muslim Chams and ethnic Vietnamese more than 40 years ago, on Thursday.

Khieu Samphan, the 91-year-old former head of state, was convicted of genocide alongside Nuon Chea, in 2018 by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia. He rejected the accusations and appealed against the verdict in August last year. His associate Nuon Chea died behind bars. Samphan will now spend the rest of his life in jail.

This handout photo taken and released by the Extraordinary Chamber in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) on September 22, 2022, shows ex-Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan (R) sitting in the courtroom at the Extraordinary Chamber in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) in Phnom Penh. (Photo: AFP)

War crimes tribunal spokesperson Neth Pheaktra called the final verdict “a historical day for the ECCC, for the Cambodian people, especially for the victims of the Khmer Rouge and for humanity.”

Hundreds of Khmer Rouge victims, including ethnic Vietnamese, Chams, the Buddhist clergy and their relatives had gathered at the court during the verdict. About two million people died during the brutal regime of Pol Polt in Cambodia from 1975 to 79.

At least 11 schoolchildren have died in an air strike on a Myanmar village in the latest attacks by the military junta against ethnic rebels.