Filipinos revere Mary with exhibition, environmental care

Marian devotion in the Philippines dates back to the arrival of Christianity in the 16th century

Tens of thousands of Catholics join an alluvial procession to show their devotion to Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga city in the Philippines in this 2019 file photo. (Photo: Archdiocese of Caceres)

Catholics in the Philippines have expressed their reverence to Mother Mary on her birthday with various activities including a display of her images in capital Manila and a commitment to shun plastics to save the environment.

The Ali Mall in the Quezon City of Manila has showcased about 50 images of Mary representing her titles in various Marian apparition sites around the world. The exhibit runs from Sept. 1—10.

The exhibition titled “Salamat Maria [Thank you, Mary]: Tribute to the Beloved Mother’s Birthday” has put on display images from famous Marian pilgrimage sites including Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico, Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal, and Our Lady of Lourdes in France, among others.

Also featured in the exhibit are local images of Mary of the Nuestra Señora De Las Flores of the Oriental Mindoro province, the replica of the Immaculate Conception of Malabón in Manila, and Our Lady of the Abandoned in Manila.

Each image has a corresponding novena that churchgoers could use to promote the devotion to Mary in their families.

Organizers said the event is a way to thank Mary for her guidance to the Filipino people and the nation in the past decades. Marian devotees contributed the images for the veneration of the public.

“Together with our partner Marian devotees, we have opened this exhibit to show the love of our community to Mama Mary in time for the celebration of her birthday,” the mall’s property manager Aileen Ibay told the press on Sept. 8.

Ibay said the owners of the images want to promote the devotion to Our Lady.

“We aim to strengthen the fervent faith of the shoppers and ignite devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. We sincerely hope that our love for Mary will translate to our love for the truth and our country,” Ibay said.

The organizers said a special Mass is being held in the chapel of the mall every day during the exhibit.

The Archdiocese of Caceres in Naga City of Camarines Sur province has promised to shun the use of plastics and other toxic materials as a gift to the Blessed Mother for her birthday on Sept. 8.

The officials from the archdiocese said they encourage devotees of the Mother Mary not to use plastics and non-biodegradable materials during the feast of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, patroness of the Bicol region.

The Our Lady of Peñafrancia is a miraculous image of Mary venerated in Naga City that draws about two million people each year including the annual fluvial procession on the third Saturday of September.

The devotion to our Lady of Peñafrancia has origins in Spain, in the city of Salamanca, where the original image is enshrined. Pope Benedict XV granted the image a decree of canonical coronation on May 13, 1920.

Archbishop Rolando Trio Tirona Caceres called on devotees to revisit the message of Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical Laudato Si and the theme of this year’s Season of Creation ahead of the Marian festival.

“We commit ourselves to integrate this theme into our celebrations of the festivities in honor of … Our Lady of Peñafrancia,” said Archbishop Tirona posted on Facebook on Sept. 8.

Archbishop Tirona said the Catholic Church in Naga City is reaching out to the young people to lead the mission to protect the environment.

“Young and old must work to have a better environment. Let us be friends, protectors, and servants of creation,” the prelate added.

The city collects at least 250 tons of waste each day during the week-long celebration of the Peñafrancia festival every year compared to the usual 95 tons of daily trash, according to Naga city authorities.

The devotion to Mary in the Philippines dates to the arrival of Christianity in the 16th century, according to church sources.

The Catholic-majority nation celebrated 500 years of the arrival of Christianity last year.

Spanish friars were among the first missionaries who built shrines around the country to allow Catholics to venerate Mary.

Among the most popular Marian shrines includes Our Lady of Manaoag in Pangasinan province, north of Manila, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Manila, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Quezon City, Manila, and Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City, Camarines Sur province.

Catholic Church organizes festivals and novenas as well as community rosaries with the image of Mother Mary to promote devotion to Mary across the year.

Latest News