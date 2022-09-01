Filipinos remember Cardinal Sin on 94th birthday

People power prelate's legacy is lost because of Marcos money, says Catholic bishop

Archbishop Socrates Villages, the cardinal's former secretary, left, with Cardinal Jaime Sin during a Mass in Manila. (Photo: Archdiocese of Manila)

Catholics in the Philippines commemorated on Aug 31 what would have been the 94th birthday of the late Archbishop of Manila and People Power icon Cardinal Jaime Sin.

Parishioners of the EDSA Shrine in the capital Manila recalled the contribution the late cardinal made to restoring democracy following years of martial law.

The shrine was built in memory of the 1986 People Power Revolution that ousted former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

“Cardinal Sin once stood on this hallowed ground to call for the people to restore democracy. The cardinal’s biggest legacy was his efforts to bring back democracy and good governance,” parishioner Gilbert dela Cruz told UCA News.

He also hailed the patriotism of Cardinal Sin, who died in 2005, and his integrity for not giving in to bribes allegedly offered by Marcos allies.

“He was not afraid despite the many death threats he faced. He felt it was part of his role as our [Filipino] shepherd to speak for justice and truth,” Dela Cruz added.

“Filipino people have very poor memories"

Another parishioner, Dennis Oliveros, said he participated in two people power revolutions spearheaded by the late cardinal.

“I was there in 1986 and 2001 in protests that toppled former presidents Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. and Joseph Estrada. I heeded the call of the cardinal because it was the call of a shepherd to his flock,” Oliveros told UCA News.

Two senior prelates, however, have lamented that despite the sacrifices the cardinal made for the country, Filipino Catholics seemed to have forgotten his legacy.

Bishop Arturo Bastes, another staunch critic of Marcos Sr., said the former dictator’s son and current president, was in power because of the money the Marcos family poured into the recent election.

“Filipino people have very poor memories and the poor are attracted by Marcos money which bribed and bought them,” Bishop Bastes told UCA News.

He also said that Marcos, Jr. has taken advantage of the ignorance of the poor by portraying himself as a pro-poor politician.

"We have not broken the cycle of evil"

“Marcos plays on the poverty and ignorance of the Filipino masses. Terrible indeed! The work of the devil,” the prelate added.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, Cardinal Sin's former secretary, said the Filipino people should be ashamed for they have not gotten rid of sin in their lives.

“We have not broken the cycle of sin. We have not broken the cycle of scandal. We have not broken the cycle of evil,” Archbishop Villegas wrote on Facebook.

Archbishop Villegas also thanked the cardinal on his 21st anniversary as a bishop. His episcopal ordination was just before the cardinal’s birthday.

“Your Eminence, it is impossible to tell the story of my episcopate without you in it. Twenty years as a bishop taught me that the world is indeed in the hands of God,” Archbishop Villegas said.

“Whenever I was with you, I told myself: God is good all the time! I saw God and so much of His goodness in you! Everything is worth it. Happy birthday.”

