X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president

Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino, who ruled the nation from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former president Corazon Aquino

AFP, Manila

AFP, Manila

Published: June 24, 2021 09:05 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2021 09:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
6

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
7

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
10

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president

Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino delivers a speech on Feb. 23, 2019, ahead of the commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the People Power revolution in Manila. (Photo: AFP)

Former Philippine president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino, who died on June 24 from kidney failure at 61, is remembered by Filipinos as a politician who took a brave stand against corruption.

Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of the late former president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the Catholic-majority nation.

The unmarried politician "died peacefully in his sleep," said Pinky Aquino-Abellada, one of Aquino's four sisters. He suffered kidney failure and had diabetes.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"No words can express how broken our hearts are and how long it will take for us to accept the reality that he is gone," said Abellada, reading from a statement outside the mortuary where her brother's body had been taken. "Noy, mission accomplished."

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted that Aquino was "brave under armed attack, wounded in crossfire, indifferent to power and its trappings, and ruled our country with a puzzling coldness but only because he hid his feelings so well it was thought he had none."

Supreme Court Justice Marvic Leonen, who was Aquino's former peace negotiator with Muslim rebels, expressed "profound sadness" over the former leader's death.

He made fighting corruption his mantra, capitalising on his family's clean reputation

"I knew him to be a kind man, driven by his passion to serve our people, diligent in his duties, and with an avid and consuming curiosity," Leonen said.

The US embassy in Manila offered its "deepest condolences."

Aquino, who was succeeded by populist strongman Rodrigo Duterte, waged an anti-corruption campaign during a term that ushered in key economic reforms.

Unusually for the conservative Catholic country, Aquino remained a bachelor throughout his life, though he had relationships with a number of women.

Related News

Aquino was born on Feb. 8, 1960, to one of the country's wealthiest land-owning political families.

A latecomer to the presidential race in 2010, he declared his candidacy only after his mother's death from cancer the previous year had plunged the country into mourning, and demonstrated the power of the family name.

He made fighting corruption his mantra, capitalising on his family's clean reputation, and vowed to reduce the poverty afflicting a third of the population.

His administration delivered average annual economic growth of just over 6 percent, the highest since the 1970s, handing the country investment-grade status, but poverty remained endemic.

Aquino, who earned an economics degree from the elite Ateneo de Manila University, was long mocked by opponents as a fortunately surnamed underachiever with no administrative or business experience.

They also said he had little to show for the more than a decade he spent as a congressman and senator.

But the chain-smoking Aquino blossomed during the election campaign into a confident public speaker and the nation's leading critic of his predecessor, Gloria Arroyo, who was arrested for corruption after she left office.

The Aquino family name was stamped into Philippine political history through tragedy.

The event shocked the world and ignited the non-violent People Power movement that toppled Marcos

Military personnel shot dead "Ninoy" Aquino at Manila airport in 1983 as he returned from US exile to lead the democracy movement against dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The event shocked the world and ignited the non-violent People Power movement that toppled Marcos. The martyred politician's widow, Corazon, led the revolution and succeeded Marcos as president in 1986.

Aquino had a bullet lodged in his neck — one of five that struck him when rebel soldiers attacked the presidential palace in 1987 in a coup attempt against his mother.

Unlike Duterte, Aquino put the Philippines' long-running dispute with China over competing claims to the South China Sea at the top of his foreign policy agenda.

He launched a landmark case with a UN-backed tribunal to challenge Beijing's claims to most of the sea, which ruled in favour of the Philippines. But Beijing rejected the decision.

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Jun 24, 2021
Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president
Jun 24, 2021
Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks
Jun 24, 2021
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Jun 24, 2021
Korean archdiocese plans contest to revitalize church music
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021

Features

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in England Wales set up new panel to curb abuse

Catholic bishops in England, Wales set up new panel to curb abuse
Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls

Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls
Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign

Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign
Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States

Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States
Part II Synods without true synodality

Part II: Synods without true synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will

We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will
Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper

Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper
Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day

Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.